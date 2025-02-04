Cycode Change Impact Analysis boosts application security posture

Cycode unveiled Change Impact Analysis (CIA) technology, a key addition to its Complete ASPM platform.

This solution empowers organizations to proactively assess the security impact of every code change, enabling them to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities faster and more efficiently. By understanding how code changes affect risk and compliance, development teams can accelerate secure innovation without compromising security.

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Cycode, including securing three of the largest ASPM deals in history with top Fortune 100 companies in the financial services and telecommunications industries. These wins, fueled by Cycode’s commitment to innovation and customer success, have contributed to over 400% year-over-year growth. The company’s continued platform innovation and ability to address the evolving needs of modern application security have solidified its position as a leader in the ASPM market.

“Modern software development moves at breakneck speed, making it difficult for security teams to distinguish between routine changes and high-risk updates that could expose the organization to vulnerabilities,” said Lior Levy, CEO of Cycode. “Our Change Impact Analysis technology ensures security efforts are laser-focused on what matters most—automating risk identification, prioritization, and workflows. The trust of multiple Fortune 100 customers further validates our leadership in ASPM and the need for a smarter, more efficient approach to securing software at scale.”

Introducing Cycode’s Change Impact Analysis technology (CIA)

As organizations increasingly adopt DevSecOps practices and accelerate software delivery, the volume and frequency of change present a massive challenge to traditional security approaches. Any change to the software environment—from code modifications and infrastructure updates to shifts in configurations—can introduce new vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, or business logic flaws. The current approach to security is riddled with inefficiencies.

Developers waste valuable time sifting through a deluge of alerts, while security teams struggle to keep pace with manual reviews and assessments. Expensive penetration tests and slow, paper-based risk assessments further drain resources and hinder agility. This broken system is unsustainable and demands a more intelligent and automated approach.

Until now, there is no way to automatically detect which changes are material changes that pose new risks, and which changes are just routine changes that do not affect security posture. Cycode’s Change Impact Analysis technology addresses these challenges by:

Automatic detection of material changes and impact to security posture: Every change is assessed for potential impact, classified by material change level and risk, enabling security and compliance teams to prioritize high-risk changes and reduce costly manual reviews like penetration testing.

Every change is assessed for potential impact, classified by material change level and risk, enabling security and compliance teams to prioritize high-risk changes and reduce costly manual reviews like penetration testing. Automating manual risk assessment workflows: Major software changes require a manual risk assessment via a paper-based checklist of design logic and architecture questionnaires. CIA automates this manual process, successfully modernizing software compliance assurance.

Major software changes require a manual risk assessment via a paper-based checklist of design logic and architecture questionnaires. CIA automates this manual process, successfully modernizing software compliance assurance. Effective triaging and remediation: CIA correlates risks with business impact, enriched by broader environmental context from the entire software factory, while helping visualize the exposure path via Cycode’s Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG). This allows developers to get to the root cause faster, the context needed to fix issues, while also enabling security teams to prioritize sources to triage the riskiest issues as a result of those changes.

Continued momentum with strategic alliances and channel partners

Cycode’s rapid growth have been bolstered by strategic alliances with leading technology vendors and expanding channel partnerships. The company recently formed key alliances with Traceable, Wiz, Secure Code Warrior, ServiceNow, and Sysdig, joining current members Invicti and Nucleus Security to enable deeper integration and seamless workflows for customers.

Cycode is also driving growth through an expanding network of channel partners, including GuidePoint Security, WWT, and Trace3, who are instrumental in bringing Cycode’s ASPM platform to global markets.

“As organizations increasingly adopt modern development practices, the complexity of securing the software supply chain has grown exponentially,” said Todd Hathaway, Global Practice Manager, AppSec Security Solutions, WWT. “By partnering with Cycode, we’re helping our customers gain comprehensive visibility and control over their application security posture while improving developer productivity. Cycode’s Complete approach to ASPM, combined with its advanced AI capabilities, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver scalable and effective AppSec solutions globally.