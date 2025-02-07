New infosec products of the week: February 7, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Dynatrace, Nymi, Qualys, SafeBreach, and Satori.

Qualys TotalAppSec enables organizations to address risks across web applications and APIs

Qualys TotalAppSec unifies API security, web application scanning, and web malware detection across on-premises to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing companies with a comprehensive view of their application security risk and posture.

SafeBreach exposure validation platform identifies security gaps

SafeBreach launched SafeBreach exposure validation platform, which combines the power of its time-tested breach and attack simulation (BAS) product—now called Validate—and its new attack path validation product, Propagate. Together, they provide enterprise security teams with deeper insight into threat exposure and a more comprehensive view of cyber risk.

Satori provides visibility into data store risk levels

Satori announced its new capabilities, enabling security teams to be in control of all customer data across the development lifecycle. These capabilities automate the daunting tasks of discovering data, risk assessment, providing granular access control, and mitigating security risks quickly across cloud platforms like AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, and MongoDB.

Dynatrace strengthens cloud security posture management

Dynatrace CSPM extends its existing Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) solution and enables organizations to manage their entire cloud security posture through a single, unified platform. The solution aggregates and contextualizes security and observability information, can integrate with or replace existing hyperscaler-specific solutions, and provides insights into the security posture of both applications and the infrastructure they run on.

Nymi Band 4 delivers passwordless MFA to deskless workers in OT environments

The latest development from Nymi offers industries with complex operations a hands-free solution for passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) that delivers security, compliance, and convenience for deskless workers, including manufacturing line operators, laboratory scientists, field technicians, and other critical workers in process-intensive environments.