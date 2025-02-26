What cybersecurity pros read for fun

While cybersecurity pros spend much of their time immersed in technical reports, risk assessments, and policy documents, fiction offers a refreshing perspective on security and hacking. Great cyber-themed novels can teach lessons on human psychology, cyber warfare, and the ethics of technology while also entertaining and thought-provoking.

Here are eight fiction books that every cybersecurity leader should consider adding to their reading list.

Daemon – Daniel Suarez

Why read it? → Explores the potential dangers of automation, AI, and cyber warfare.

In this techno-thriller, a genius game developer creates an autonomous program (daemon) that activates upon his death, unleashing a self-sustaining AI-driven revolution. As law enforcement, hackers, and intelligence agencies struggle to contain the daemon’s impact, the book raises real-world concerns about AI, automation, and cybersecurity threats. This novel is a cautionary tale about the unintended consequences of technological advancements.

Neuromancer – William Gibson

Why read it? → One of the most influential cyberpunk novels that shaped modern views of hacking and cyberspace.

Gibson’s visionary novel introduced the world to cyberspace long before the internet became mainstream. It follows Case, a washed-up hacker hired for a high-stakes mission in a dystopian world where corporations wield incredible power. The book explores themes of AI, digital identity, and corporate control, making it a must-read for those interested in cybersecurity’s philosophical and ethical implications.

The Fifth Domain – Richard A. Clarke and Robert K. Knake

Why read it? → A mix of fiction and real-world cybersecurity insights, exploring cyberwarfare and nation-state threats.

The Fifth Domain presents a fictionalized yet highly realistic scenario of cyberwarfare, showing how governments and private companies handle sophisticated cyber threats. It reads like a political thriller while offering lessons for security leaders navigating nation-state attacks and cyber resilience strategies.

Cryptonomicon – Neal Stephenson

Why read it? → A mix of cryptography, cybersecurity history, and cyber warfare.

This epic novel spans World War II codebreaking to modern-day cryptography, blending real historical events with fictional cyber intrigue. Stephenson explores how cryptographic principles apply to national security, cyber defense, and digital privacy, making it a fascinating read for cybersecurity professionals who appreciate complex storytelling.

Zero Day – Mark Russinovich

Why read it? → A realistic cybersecurity thriller written by a Microsoft security expert.

This novel follows a cybersecurity investigator uncovering a devastating zero-day exploit capable of crippling global infrastructure. Russinovich, an expert in Windows security and malware analysis, delivers an authentic portrayal of cyber threats, malware attacks, and incident response.

Little Brother – Cory Doctorow

Why read it? → Explores the intersection of cybersecurity, surveillance, and personal freedom.

Written for both tech enthusiasts and activists, Little Brother follows a teenage hacker who takes on a government surveillance system after a terrorist attack. The book dives into encryption, online privacy, and civil liberties, making it an essential read for security professionals concerned with ethical hacking and privacy advocacy.

The Circle – Dave Eggers

Why read it? → A cautionary tale about surveillance, privacy, and the dangers of unchecked tech power.

In a world where a Google-like tech giant controls nearly all online activity, privacy becomes obsolete. The novel explores the dystopian consequences of mass data collection, digital identity, and corporate surveillance – issues that CISOs and security professionals wrestle with daily.

Ghost Fleet – P.W. Singer and August Cole

Why read it? → A chillingly realistic cyberwarfare scenario, based on real-world military and cyber threats.

This military-tech thriller envisions a future war where cyberattacks neutralize the U.S. military and cripple global infrastructure. Written by cybersecurity and defense experts, Ghost Fleet is a wake-up call for cybersecurity leaders about the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, supply chains, and digital warfare.