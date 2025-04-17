Inside PlugValley: How this AI vishing-as-a-service group operates

In this Help Net Security video, Alexis Ober, Threat Intel Analyst at Fortra, discusses the threat actor group PlugValley, which is now offering AI-powered vishing-as-a-service.

Rather than requiring technical skills or large budgets, PlugValley’s service lets any cybercriminal launch vishing campaigns using customizable AI agents with human-like voices, spoofed caller IDs, and real-time call adaptation to boost success rates — all sold via Telegram subscriptions for up to $1,999/month.