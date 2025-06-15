Week in review: Microsoft fixes exploited zero-day, Mirai botnets target unpatched Wazuh servers

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Microsoft fixes zero-day exploited for cyber espionage (CVE-2025-33053)

For June 2025 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has fixed 66 new CVEs, including a zero-day exploited in the wild (CVE-2025-33053).

Unpatched Wazuh servers targeted by Mirai botnets (CVE-2025-24016)

Two Mirai botnets are exploiting a critical remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2025-24016) in the open-source Wazuh XDR/SIEM platform, Akamai researchers have warned.

Want fewer security fires to fight? Start with threat modeling

CISOs understand that threat modeling helps teams identify risks early and build safer systems. But outside the security org, the value isn’t always clear. When competing for budget or board attention, threat modeling often loses out to more visible efforts like new tools or headline-driven response plans.

Kali Linux 2025.2 delivers Bloodhound CE, CARsenal, 13 new tools

OffSec has released Kali Linux 2025.2, the most up-to-date version of the widely used penetration testing and digital forensics platform.

Researchers warn of ongoing Entra ID account takeover campaign

Attackers are using the TeamFiltration pentesting framework to brute-force their way into Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) accounts, Proofpoint researchers have discovered.

CISOs, are you ready for cyber threats in biotech?

The threat landscape in the bioeconomy is different from what most CISOs are used to. It includes traditional risks like data breaches, but the consequences are more complex.

LockBit panel data leak shows Chinese orgs among the most targeted

The LockBit ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation has netted around $2.3 million USD within 5 months, the data leak stemming from the May 2025 hack of a LockBit affiliate panel has revealed.

Balancing cybersecurity and client experience for high-net-worth clients

In this Help Net Security interview, Renana Friedlich-Barsky, EVP and CISO at LPL Financial, discusses how threat actors are targeting high-net-worth clients and exploiting digital touchpoints in wealth management.

iOS zero-click attacks used to deliver Graphite spyware (CVE-2025-43200)

A zero-click attack leveraging a freshly disclosed Messages vulnerability (CVE-2025-43200) has infected the iPhones of two European journalists with Paragon’s Graphite mercenary spyware, Citizen Lab researchers have revealed on Thursday.

Connectwise is rotating code signing certificates. What happened?

Connectwise customers who use the company’s ScreenConnect, Automate, and ConnectWise RMM solutions are urged to update all agents and/or validate that the update has been deployed by Friday, June 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET, or risk disruptions.

The legal questions to ask when your systems go dark

At Span Cyber Security Arena, Mirko Zorz, Director of Content at Help Net Security sat down with Iva Mišković, Partner at the ISO-certified Mišković & Mišković law firm, to discuss the role of legal teams during cyber incidents.

EU launches EU-based, privacy-focused DNS resolution service

DNS4EU, an EU-based DNS resolution service created to strengthen European Union’s digital sovereignty, has become reality.

Identifying high-risk APIs across thousands of code repositories

In this Help Net Security interview, Joni Klippert, CEO of StackHawk, discusses why API visibility is a major blind spot for security teams, how legacy tools fall short, and how StackHawk identifies risky APIs and sensitive data directly from code before anything is deployed.

Roundcube RCE: Dark web activity signals imminent attacks (CVE-2025-49113)

With an exploit for a critical Roundcube vulnerability (CVE-2025-49113) being offered for sale on underground forums and a PoC exploit having been made public, attacks exploiting the flaw are incoming and possibly already happening.

Unpacking the security complexity of no-code development platforms

In this Help Net Security interview, Amichai Shulman, CTO at Nokod Security, discusses how the abstraction layer in no-code environments complicates security by obscuring data flow, identity propagation, and control logic.

Securing agentic AI systems before they go rogue

In this Help Net Security video, Eoin Wickens, Director of Threat Intelligence at HiddenLayer, explores the security risks posed by agentic AI.

Build a mobile hacking rig with a Pixel and Kali NetHunter

A cybersecurity hobbyist has built a compact, foldable mobile hacking rig that runs Kali NetHunter on a Google Pixel 3 XL. It’s called the NetHunter C-deck, and it packs serious functionality into a small, 3D-printed shell.

OWASP Nettacker: Open-source scanner for recon and vulnerability assessment

OWASP Nettacker is a free, open-source tool designed for network scanning, information gathering, and basic vulnerability assessment.

Enterprise SIEMs miss 79% of known MITRE ATT&CK techniques

Using the MITRE ATT&CK framework as a baseline, organizations are generally improving year-over-year in understanding security information and event management (SIEM) detection coverage and quality, but plenty of room for improvement remains, according to CardinalOps.

Employees repeatedly fall for vendor email compromise attacks

In just 12 months, attackers attempted to steal more than $300 million via vendor email compromise (VEC), with 7% of engagements coming from employees who had engaged with a previous attack, according to Abnormal AI.

The path to better cybersecurity isn’t more data, it’s less noise

In cybersecurity, there’s an urge to collect as much data as possible. Logs, alerts, metrics, everything. But more data doesn’t necessarily translate to better security.

AI threats leave SecOps teams burned out and exposed

Security teams are leaning hard into AI, and fast. A recent survey of 500 senior cybersecurity pros at big U.S. companies found that 86% have ramped up their AI use in the past year. The main reason? They’re trying to keep up with a surge in AI-powered attacks.

86% of all LLM usage is driven by ChatGPT

ChatGPT remains the most widely used LLM among New Relic customers, making up over 86% of all tokens processed. Developers and enterprises are shifting to OpenAI’s latest models, such as GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini, even when more affordable alternatives are available.

AI forces IT leaders to rethink their network strategies

As AI assistants, agents, and data-driven workloads reshape how work gets done, they’re creating more latency-sensitive, and more complex network traffic, according to Cisco.

Infostealer crackdown: Operation Secure takes down 20,000 malicious IPs and domains

More than 20,000 malicious IP addresses and domains used by information-stealing malware were taken down during an international cybercrime crackdown led by INTERPOL.

Cloud and AI drive efficiency, but open doors for attackers

AI adoption is increasing, with 84% of organizations now using AI in the cloud, according to Orca Security.

fiddleitm: Open-source mitmproxy add-on identifies malicious web traffic

fiddleitm is an open-source tool built on top of mitmproxy that helps find malicious web traffic. It works by checking HTTP requests and responses for known patterns that might point to malware, phishing, or other threats.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 10, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Webinar: Cloud security made easy with CIS Hardened Images

This webinar is designed for leadership and management professionals looking to enhance their organization’s security posture in the cloud. The authors explore CIS Hardened Images: how they work, the security benefits they offer, and why they’re especially valuable for public sector organizations.

New infosec products of the week: June 13, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Contrast Security, Cymulate, Lemony, SpecterOps, Thales, and Vanta.