Week in review: Keyloggers found on Outlook login pages, police shut down dark web drug market

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Researchers unearth keyloggers on Outlook login pages

Unknown threat actors have compromised internet-accessible Microsoft Exchange Servers of government organizations and companies around the world, and have injected the organizations’ Outlook on the Web (OWA) login page with browser-based keyloggers, Positive Technologies researchers have warned.

Police shut down long-running dark web drug market

Law enforcement authorities across Europe have dismantled Archetyp Market, the most enduring dark web drug market, following a large-scale operation involving six countries, supported by Europol and Eurojust.

Hackers love events. Why aren’t more CISOs paying attention?

When CISOs think about risk, they usually think about cloud platforms, laptops, and data centers. But live events like conferences, trade shows, product launches, and shareholder meetings bring a different kind of cybersecurity exposure.

AWS launches new cloud security features

Amazon Web Services has announced new and improved security features at its annual AWS re:Inforce cloud security conference.

Strategies to secure long-life IoT devices

In this Help Net Security interview, Rob ter Linden, CISO at Signify, discusses priorities for CISOs working on IoT security, including the need for compliant infrastructure, easy device management, and preparing for future tech like quantum computing and AI.

Chaining two LPEs to get “root”: Most Linux distros vulnerable (CVE-2025-6018, CVE-2025-6019)

Qualys researchers have unearthed two local privilege escalation vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-6018, CVE-2025-6019) that can be exploited in tandem to achieve root access on most Linux distributions “with minimal effort.”

Why AI code assistants need a security reality check

In this Help Net Security interview, Silviu Asandei, Security Specialist and Security Governance at Sonar, discusses how AI code assistants are transforming development workflows and impacting security.

SinoTrack GPS vulnerabilities may allow attackers to track, control vehicles

Vulnerabilities affecting the SinoTrack GPS tracking platform may allow attackers to keep tabs on vehicles’ location and even perform actions such as disconnecting power to vehicles’ fuel pump (if the tracker can interact with a car’s system).

Before scaling GenAI, map your LLM usage and risk zones

In this Help Net Security interview, Paolo del Mundo, Director of Application and Cloud Security at The Motley Fool, discusses how organizations can scale their AI usage by implementing guardrails to mitigate GenAI-specific risks like prompt injection, insecure outputs, and data leakage.

Kernel-level container insights: Utilizing eBPF with Cilium, Tetragon, and SBOMs for security

As applications become more distributed, traditional monitoring and security tools are failing to keep pace. This article explores how eBPF, when utilized by the graduated CNCF Cilium and its sub-project Tetragon, combined with Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), can provide insights and a security feedback loop for modern systems.

35 open-source security tools to power your red team, SOC, and cloud security

This article showcases free, open-source security tools that support your organization’s teams in red teaming, threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability scanning, and cloud security.

From cleaners to creepers: The risk of mobile privilege escalation

In this Help Net Security video, Nico Chiaraviglio, Chief Scientist at Zimperium, explores how Android apps can be abused to escalate privileges, giving attackers access to sensitive data and system functions.

AI is changing cybersecurity roles, and entry-level jobs are at risk

Will humans remain essential in cybersecurity, or is AI set to take over?

Review: Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition

Kali Linux has long been the go-to operating system for penetration testers and security professionals, and Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition by Ric Messier aims to guide readers through its core tools and use cases.

CISOs brace for a surge in domain-based cyber threats

Cybersecurity threats are growing more complex, and domain-based attacks are at the center of this shift. CSC’s CISO Outlook 2025 report, based on a survey of 300 security leaders, reveals a rising sense of urgency as organizations confront both established and emerging threats.

MDEAutomator: Open-source endpoint management, incident response in MDE

MDEAutomator is a modular, serverless solution for IT and security teams looking to save time and reduce manual work.

GPS tracker detection made easy with off-the-shelf hardware

Cyberstalkers are increasingly turning to cheap GPS trackers to secretly monitor people in real time.

Why CISOs need to understand the AI tech stack

As AI spreads, so do the risks. Security leaders are being asked to protect systems they don’t fully understand yet, and that’s a problem.

History made as MI6 appoints first female Chief

The UK government has appointed Blaise Florence Metreweli as the next Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6.

Virtual kidnapping scams prey on our worst fears

Getting a call saying a family member has been kidnapped is terrifying. Fear and panic take over, making it hard to think clearly. That’s exactly what criminals count on when they use a scam called virtual kidnapping.

Free AI coding security rules now available on GitHub

Developers are turning to AI coding assistants to save time and speed up their work. But these tools can also introduce security risks if they suggest flawed or unsafe code. To help address that, Secure Code Warrior has released a new set of free AI Security Rules on GitHub.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 17, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: June 20, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BigID, Dashlane, Sumsub, and Jumio.