Week in review: Sudo local privilege escalation flaws fixed, Google patches actively exploited Chrome

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Sudo local privilege escalation vulnerabilities fixed (CVE-2025-32462, CVE-2025-32463)

If you haven’t recently updated the Sudo utility on your Linux box(es), you should do so now, to patch two local privilege escalation vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-32462, CVE-2025-32463) that have been disclosed on Monday.

Google patches actively exploited Chrome (CVE‑2025‑6554)

Google has released a security update for Chrome to address a zero‑day vulnerability (CVE-2025-6554) that its Threat Analysis Group (TAG) discovered and reported last week.

Europe’s AI strategy: Smart caution or missed opportunity?

Europe is banking on AI to help solve its economic problems. Productivity is stalling, and tech adoption is slow. Global competitors, especially the U.S., are pulling ahead. A new report from Accenture says AI could help reverse that trend, but only if European companies move faster and invest more boldly.

CitrixBleed 2 might be actively exploited (CVE-2025-5777)

While Citrix has observed some instances where CVE-2025-6543 has been exploited on vulnerable NetScaler networking appliances, the company still says that they don’t have evidence of exploitation for CVE-2025-5349 or CVE-2025-5777, both of which have been patched earlier this month.

Cybersecurity essentials for the future: From hype to what works

Cybersecurity never stands still. One week it’s AI-powered attacks, the next it’s a new data breach, regulation, or budget cut. With all that noise, it’s easy to get distracted. But at the end of the day, the goal stays the same: protect the business.

You can’t trust AI chatbots not to serve you phishing pages, malicious downloads, or bad code

Popular AI chatbots powered by large language models (LLMs) often fail to provide accurate information on any topic, but researchers expect threat actors to ramp up their efforts to get them to spew out information that may benefit them, such as phishing URLs and fake download pages.

Healthcare CISOs must secure more than what’s regulated

In this Help Net Security interview, Henry Jiang, CISO at Ensora Health, discusses what it really takes to make DevSecOps work in healthcare.

Cisco fixes maximum-severity flaw in enterprise unified comms platform (CVE-2025-20309)

Cisco has found a backdoor account in yet another of its software solutions: CVE-2025-20309, stemming from default credentials for the root account, could allow unauthenticated remote attackers to log into a vulnerable Cisco Unified Communications Manager (Unified CM) and Cisco Unified Communications Manager Session Management Edition (Unified CM SME) platforms and use the acquired access to execute arbitrary commands with the highest privileges.

How FinTechs are turning GRC into a strategic enabler

In this Help Net Security interview, Alexander Clemm, Corp GRC Lead, Group CISO, and BCO at Riverty, shares how the GRC landscape for FinTechs has matured in response to tighter regulations and global growth.

Qantas data breach could affect 6 million customers

Qantas has suffered a cyber incident that has lead to a data breach.

Federal Reserve System CISO on aligning cyber risk management with transparency, trust

In this Help Net Security interview, Tammy Hornsby-Fink, CISO at Federal Reserve System, shares how the Fed approaches cyber risk with a scenario-based, intelligence-driven strategy.

Microsoft introduces protection against email bombing

By the end of July 2025, all Microsoft Defender for Office 365 customers should be protected from email bombing attacks by default, Microsoft has announced on Monday.

Are we securing AI like the rest of the cloud?

In this Help Net Security interview, Chris McGranahan, Director of Security Architecture & Engineering at Backblaze, discusses how AI is shaping both offensive and defensive cybersecurity tactics.

How analyzing 700,000 security incidents helped our understanding of Living Off the Land tactics

This article shares initial findings from internal Bitdefender Labs research into Living off the Land (LOTL) techniques.

How exposure-enriched SOC data can cut cyberattacks in half by 2028

Security teams are responsible for defending an organization against looming cyber threats. Needless to say, they’re inundated with data from constantly expanding attack surfaces. But what are teams supposed to do with all? Addressing thousands of vulnerabilities is far from realistic.

New hires, new targets: Why attackers love your onboarding process

In this Help Net Security video, Ozan Ucar, CEO of Keepnet Labs, highlights a critical cybersecurity blind spot: the vulnerability of new hires during onboarding.

NTLM relay attacks are back from the dead

NTLM relay attacks are the easiest way for an attacker to compromise domain-joined hosts. While many security practitioners think NTLM relay is a solved problem, it is not – and, in fact, it may be getting worse.

Why AI agents could be the next insider threat

In this Help Net Security video, Arun Shrestha, CEO of BeyondID, explains how AI agents, now embedded in daily operations, are often over-permissioned, under-monitored, and invisible to identity governance systems.

Users lack control as major AI platforms share personal info with third parties

Some of the most popular generative AI and large language model (LLM) platforms, from companies like Meta, Google, and Microsoft, are collecting sensitive data and sharing it with unknown third parties, leaving users with limited transparency and virtually no control over how their information is stored, used, or shared, according to Incogni.

Africa’s cybersecurity crisis and the push to mobilizing communities to safeguard a digital future

While Africa hosts some of the fastest-growing digital economies globally, it also faces persistent challenges in cybersecurity preparedness.

Third-party breaches double, creating ripple effects across industries

Supply chain risks remain top-of-mind for the vast majority of CISOs and cybersecurity leaders, according to SecurityScorecard.

How cybercriminals are weaponizing AI and what CISOs should do about it

In a recent case tracked by Flashpoint, a finance worker at a global firm joined a video call that seemed normal. By the end of it, $25 million was gone.

Secretless Broker: Open-source tool connects apps securely without passwords or keys

Secretless Broker is an open-source connection broker that eliminates the need for client applications to manage secrets when accessing target services like databases, web services, SSH endpoints, or other TCP-based systems.

RIFT: New open-source tool from Microsoft helps analyze Rust malware

Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center has released a new tool called RIFT to help malware analysts identify malicious code hidden in Rust binaries.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 1, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Scammers are trick­ing travelers into booking trips that don’t exist

Not long ago, travelers worried about bad weather. Now, they’re worried the rental they booked doesn’t even exist.

Cyberattacks are draining millions from the hospitality industry

Every day, millions of travelers share sensitive information like passports, credit card numbers, and personal details with hotels, restaurants, and travel services. This puts pressure on the hospitality sector to keep that information safe and private.

New infosec products of the week: July 4, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from DigitalOcean, Scamnetic, StealthCores, and Tracer AI.