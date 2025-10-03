New infosec products of the week: October 3, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Acronis, Legit Security, NowSecure, Siemens, and Telus.

NowSecure Privacy helps organizations protect mobile apps from data leaks

NowSecure announced the release of NowSecure Privacy, a privacy solution for mobile applications. With this launch, developers, security teams, and privacy professionals gain the capabilities needed to identify and fix systemic blind spots that compromise mobile application privacy.

Acronis brings patch management to consumer backup software

Acronis announced the general availability of Acronis True Image 2026, the new release of its natively integrated backup and security software for consumers and small businesses. The latest version introduces built-in patch management for Windows and a strengthened security engine with AI-based threat detection, anti-ransomware, and malware scanning.

Legit’s Command Center tracks AI code, models, and MCP server usage across the SDLC

Legit Security has updated its AI Security Command Center. As vibe coding and AI-first development reshape how software is built, the Command Center offers visibility into when, where, and how AI-generated code, AI models, and MCP servers are used across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), along with the associated AI risks.

Siemens simplifies OT security with virtualized, encrypted connectivity

Siemens launched SINEC Secure Connect, the zero trust security platform designed for operational technology (OT) networks. The software solution virtualizes network structures using overlay networks. It enables Machine-to-Machine, Machine-to-Cloud, and Machine-to-Datacenter connections, plus secure remote access to industrial systems, all without relying on VPNs.

Fuel iX Fortify helps enterprises expose GenAI vulnerabilities at scale

TELUS Digital has released its continuous automated red-teaming application, Fuel iX Fortify. The solution helps enterprises test GenAI systems at scale and identify vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attack scenarios using advanced adversarial techniques.