Week in review: Claude accounts compromised through infostealer, Patch Tuesday forecast

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Anthropic locks out Claude users after infostealers hijack login sessions

Anthropic has started locking users out of their Claude accounts due to their login sessions having been compromised through infostealer malware.

September 2026 Patch Tuesday forecast: All we need is more time

The Patch Apocalypse is continuing unabated. We are seeing record numbers of patches being released and reported CVEs continue to grow as well. August 2026 Patch Tuesday was the second biggest in history with 398 resolved CVEs: 42 rated Critical, 355 rated Important, and 1 rated Moderate.

ShinyHunters claims it stole 284 million patient records from McKesson

Healthcare company McKesson disclosed a cybersecurity incident in which hackers got into third-party applications and stole data.

Scareware ads keep running on Google’s transparency tool, even after they’re reported

A team of NYU and Radboud University researchers spent a year building a tool to find deceptive software ads inside Google’s public ad archive. It works. It also exposed something more uncomfortable: reporting a bad ad to Google doesn’t mean the ad, or the domain behind it, stops running.

Attackers plant remote access tools on compromised PaperCut servers

The threat actor targeting internet-facing PaperCut Application Servers is covertly installing legitimate remote access software on them, PaperCut Software shared in the most recent update on the ongoing attack campaign.

A battery storage cyberattack would look exactly like a badly tuned controller

Batteries connected to the grid make money by reacting to frequency, pushing power out when it sags and soaking it up when it rises. A few hundred of them moving together, on command from someone who should not have the command, would look the same on a control room screen right up to the moment the network starts disconnecting customers.

Russian hackers plant nuclear weapon prompt in malware to trip AI safety guardrails

Russian state hackers are trying to interfere with AI-assisted malware analysis in Ukraine by deliberately setting off AI safety mechanisms, ESET has found.

CISA review makes the case for eliminating vulnerability classes

For years, the security industry has treated vulnerabilities as an endless queue of individual fixes. A recent CISA review argues that this is precisely why attackers keep winning. The solution to this problem, they believe, is eliminating entire categories of weaknesses at the source.

What vulnerability prioritization looks like when KEV, EPSS, and CVSS disagree

In this Help Net Security interview, Dr. Joye Purser, Global Field CISO at Cohesity, explains how to rank vulnerabilities when KEV, EPSS, and CVSS point in different directions.

Nearly 22,000 Microsoft Exchange servers remain exposed to critical security flaw (CVE-2026-62911)

Nearly 22,000 Microsoft Exchange servers remain unpatched against CVE-2026-62911, a critical authentication bypass vulnerability, according to daily scans from the Shadowserver Foundation.

SonicWall SMA 1000 appliances under attack via zero-day flaws

Attackers are exploiting two previously undisclosed vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-83548, CVE-2026-83549) in SonicWall SMA 1000 appliances, the vendor confirmed on Tuesday.

What your vendor says about PQC tells you if they are ready

In this interview with Help Net Security, Dr. Yaakov Stein, VP CTO of Allot, discusses what post-quantum readiness looks like inside a mobile network.

Attackers are going after prominent individuals through OAuth phishing, FBI warns

Attackers are targeting prominent individuals, their relatives and personal contacts to gain persistent access to their accounts, including private emails and files, the FBI has warned.

Exploitation of Sangoma Switchvox flaw is underway (CVE-2026-9586)

A threat actor is actively targeting internet-exposed Sangoma Switchvox instance through a recently patched SQL injection flaw (CVE-2026-9586), and organizations running them should check for signs of compromise immediately.

National Life Group CISO expects more vulnerabilities in six months than in thirty years

In this Help Net Security interview, Becky Palmer is VP and CISO at National Life Group, answers five questions about defending against AI-driven attacks.

Fake Claude Opus 5 app delivers malware and wipes its own tracks

A malicious GitHub repository impersonating Anthropic and claiming to offer free access to “Claude Opus 5” is delivering RevStealer, Windows information-stealing malware that targets passwords, cryptocurrency wallet data and login credentials, according to Morphisec.

Thomson Reuters reveals breach that exposed U.S. and Canadian court records

Thomson Reuters has disclosed a data breach affecting C-Track, a court case management platform operated by its subsidiaries, exposing court records and sensitive personal information across courts in at least 12 US states, the US Virgin Islands, and Canada.

When AI quietly breaks things, who pays?

David Halbreich, an insurance recovery partner at Reed Smith, breaks down how AI companies should handle coverage gaps that come up as the industry grows.

Vishing campaign abuses Microsoft Teams to give attackers a foothold in company networks

A coordinated voice-phishing (vishing) campaign, named Spring Ring, used fake IT support accounts on Microsoft Teams to trick employees into installing malware or granting remote access to their computers, according to Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks’ threat intelligence team.

Open-source secrets scanning tool Sift hunts credentials in Microsoft 365, Slack, and Jira

Sift is a free, open-source command line tool that searches for passwords, API keys, and other sensitive data across the places a company keeps its work: local disks, Windows file shares, an entire Active Directory domain, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams channel files, Slack messages, and Jira and Confluence.

A five-part inventory for your AI agent credentials

In this Help Net Security video, Roy Katmor, co-founder and CEO of Orchid, explains why AI agents hold credentials that nobody reviews.

Threat actors are posing as AI crawlers to hunt for exposed credentials

Attackers are disguising automated scanning as traffic from AI crawlers operated by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Perplexity and other companies while searching websites for exposed credentials and configuration files, according to GreyNoise.

Your threat feed is someone else’s database: What ingesting malware intel at scale takes

The advice is to consume shared threat intelligence. Join the ISAC. Wire the community feeds into your pipeline. This looks like a fine advice and I agree to it. What nobody mentions you is the operating manual, because the access was never the hard part.

DuckDB stays open source while the team behind it goes to work for Amazon

Hannes Mühleisen and Mark Raasveldt started as AWS employees. The two built DuckDB, an analytical database that runs inside your process instead of on a server somebody has to administer.

NIS2 compliance: Fixing IAM and access control before the 2026 audit

The NIS2 Directive places direct obligations on organizations across supply chain risk management, incident reporting, and board-level accountability. October brings a new wave of legally binding deadlines across the EU, as member states move from transposition into enforcement.

Debian developers rejected an LLM ban and left disclosure voluntary

A maintainer reading a merge request can’t tell whether a person or a model wrote the diff, and nobody has to say. Debian developers voted on that through August 28, and Kurt Roeckx, the project secretary, announced the result: the winning option encourages contributors to disclose AI assistance and stops there.

Halo-record: Open-source audit trails for AI agents

Brian Kuan wrote halo-record, a small Python package that sits inside an AI agent and writes down the moves it makes: tool calls, model calls, data access, approvals.

The OpenClaw 2.0 release moves your sessions into SQLite

OpenClaw is open source software that hands an AI model small standing jobs across your accounts, the kind of chore where it watches a mailbox for vendor advisories and pings you on Telegram when one names a product you run. OpenClaw 2.0 is the largest update in the project’s history.

Researchers built a $7 gadget for anyone paranoid about hidden cameras in hotel rooms

Most of us, staying in a hotel room or a vacation rental, have wondered at least once whether we’re safe there, whether someone might be watching or recording us without our knowledge. The thought alone leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

Askeal, the AI cybersecurity assistant that gives verifiable, expert-backed answers

Askeal takes the opposite approach to omniscient Gen AI: rather than pretending to know everything, it combines AI with community expertise. Vetted vendors, researchers, and practitioners contribute their intelligence and tools to help users conduct manual investigations. The startup, backed by a $1.1 million pre-seed round, is launching the tool with an international community of early testers and contributors.

Download: The Agentic Software Development Guide

AI makes it easy to ship more code. It does not make that code easier to trust. Most teams don’t fail because their developers can’t use AI. They fail because the dev’s job changed and nobody redefined it.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 1, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: September 4, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BugBase, F5 Networks, Ping Identity, and Superna.