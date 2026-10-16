New infosec products of the week: October 16, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from NinjaOne, Qualys, Scytale, and SolarWinds.

NinjaOne combines Katana AI and MCP server to accelerate IT problem resolution

NinjaOne has announced Katana AI, an agentic AI technician that supports and elevates IT workers, and the NinjaOne MCP server, an agentic orchestration connector that extends the platform’s governed access to the AI tools teams already use. Katana AI analyzes device telemetry, history, alerts, and activity to surface likely root causes and recommend next steps, including remediation actions and scripts, where technicians already work.

Scytale MCP gives AI tools scoped, read-only access to compliance data

Scytale has announced the launch of Scytale MCP, a Model Context Protocol server that connects a customer’s AI tools directly to their compliance program. With Scytale MCP, tools such as Claude and ChatGPT can query live compliance data and complete routine work through plain language instead of screen-by-screen navigation.

SolarWinds Avior pairs IT automation with human approval and audit trails

SolarWinds has announced the launch of Avior, a standalone, goal-oriented agentic AI system purpose-built for mission-critical IT environments. Built on the SolarWinds Platform, Avior will help IT teams securely define goals, coordinate specialized agents, and track progress toward measurable outcomes across hybrid digital ecosystems.

Qualys introduces TruConfidence to orchestrate cyber risk remediation

Qualys has announced TruRisk Eliminate 2.0 with TruConfidence, a new remediation intelligence and orchestration engine that powers Qualys’ vision for Autonomous RemOps, a new category for the frontier AI era. TruRisk Eliminate combines the latest advances in autonomous remediation, remediation intelligence and orchestration to help organizations confidently eliminate cyber risk at machine speed while maintaining business resiliency and continuity.