BSidesLjubljana 0x7E2 CFP is now open!

BSidesLjubljana 0x7E2, taking place on March 10th 2018, is looking for speakers, sponsors and everyone in between.

This is an amazing community-focused event, led by a group of passionate infosec people, that Help Net Security encourages you to support.

BSidesLjubljana 0x7E2 CFP

Conference program

The event includes several participation formats.

40 minutes talks – The speaker is granted 40 minutes to present his/her paper and 10 minutes to answer questions in one of the two halls where the event will be held.

Lightning talks – The speaker is granted 10 minutes (that includes HW preparation for slides if there are any as well as Q&A) to present his/her paper in a separate hall.

Workshops – The speaker prepares his/her presentation and any training materials he/she needs. He/she is granted 2 or more hours to conduct the master class in a separate hall/room.

Topics of interest

Topics of interest include (but are in no way limited to) the following, preference given to talks that actually provide solutions as well as insight to problems:

  • Information technology
  • Network security
  • Web Application security
  • Mobile security
  • Car/Vehicles hacking
  • IoT (internet of things) security
  • Virtualization and cloud computing
  • Innovative attack / defense strategies
  • Forensics
  • Malware analysis and new trends in malicious codes
  • Embedded device security
  • Biometrics
  • Hardware hacking
  • Phone phreaking
  • Penetration testing and security assessment
  • Biohacking
  • Privacy issues: LPM, LOPPSI, HADOPI, – Industrial espionage, cyberwar
  • Open source software
  • Evolutionary computing
  • Robotics (bonus points for bringing an actual robot)
  • Massive abuse of technology
  • Social engineering

More information about the CFP, including all the details, is available here. To get a feel for last year’s event, take a look at the videos.