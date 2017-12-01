BSidesLjubljana 0x7E2 CFP is now open!

BSidesLjubljana 0x7E2, taking place on March 10th 2018, is looking for speakers, sponsors and everyone in between.

This is an amazing community-focused event, led by a group of passionate infosec people, that Help Net Security encourages you to support.

Conference program

The event includes several participation formats.

40 minutes talks – The speaker is granted 40 minutes to present his/her paper and 10 minutes to answer questions in one of the two halls where the event will be held.

Lightning talks – The speaker is granted 10 minutes (that includes HW preparation for slides if there are any as well as Q&A) to present his/her paper in a separate hall.

Workshops – The speaker prepares his/her presentation and any training materials he/she needs. He/she is granted 2 or more hours to conduct the master class in a separate hall/room.

Topics of interest

Topics of interest include (but are in no way limited to) the following, preference given to talks that actually provide solutions as well as insight to problems:

Information technology

Network security

Web Application security

Mobile security

Car/Vehicles hacking

IoT (internet of things) security

Virtualization and cloud computing

Innovative attack / defense strategies

Forensics

Malware analysis and new trends in malicious codes

Embedded device security

Biometrics

Hardware hacking

Phone phreaking

Penetration testing and security assessment

Biohacking

Privacy issues: LPM, LOPPSI, HADOPI, – Industrial espionage, cyberwar

Open source software

Evolutionary computing

Robotics (bonus points for bringing an actual robot)

Massive abuse of technology

Social engineering

More information about the CFP, including all the details, is available here. To get a feel for last year’s event, take a look at the videos.