BSidesLjubljana 0x7E2 CFP is now open!

BSidesLjubljana 0x7E2, taking place on March 10th 2018, is looking for speakers, sponsors and everyone in between.
This is an amazing community-focused event, led by a group of passionate infosec people, that Help Net Security encourages you to support.
Conference program
The event includes several participation formats.
40 minutes talks – The speaker is granted 40 minutes to present his/her paper and 10 minutes to answer questions in one of the two halls where the event will be held.
Lightning talks – The speaker is granted 10 minutes (that includes HW preparation for slides if there are any as well as Q&A) to present his/her paper in a separate hall.
Workshops – The speaker prepares his/her presentation and any training materials he/she needs. He/she is granted 2 or more hours to conduct the master class in a separate hall/room.
Topics of interest
Topics of interest include (but are in no way limited to) the following, preference given to talks that actually provide solutions as well as insight to problems:
- Information technology
- Network security
- Web Application security
- Mobile security
- Car/Vehicles hacking
- IoT (internet of things) security
- Virtualization and cloud computing
- Innovative attack / defense strategies
- Forensics
- Malware analysis and new trends in malicious codes
- Embedded device security
- Biometrics
- Hardware hacking
- Phone phreaking
- Penetration testing and security assessment
- Biohacking
- Privacy issues: LPM, LOPPSI, HADOPI, – Industrial espionage, cyberwar
- Open source software
- Evolutionary computing
- Robotics (bonus points for bringing an actual robot)
- Massive abuse of technology
- Social engineering
More information about the CFP, including all the details, is available here. To get a feel for last year’s event, take a look at the videos.