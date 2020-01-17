New infosec products of the week: January 17, 2020

Masergy Shadow IT Discovery: Automatically identify unauthorized SaaS applications

Masergy Shadow IT Discovery immediately scans and identifies all applications, providing clients visibility through the SD-WAN management portal. Until now, IT departments have had to rely on a variety of endpoint security solutions and guesswork to access this information. The time savings and decreased threat exposure will help IT organizations increase their security posture and keep up with the blind spots created by unsanctioned usage.

STEALTHbits StealthINTERCEPT 7.0 strengthens enterprise passwords and AD security

The latest enhancements delivered in StealthINTERCEPT 7.0 aim to provide organizations advanced capabilities to thwart attacks against AD and provide progressive password policy and complexity improvements that boost security without causing poor user and administrator experiences. The solution can now detect successful and failed Kerberos pre-authentication events in order to provide security analysts visibility into nefarious activities.

Micro Focus AD Bridge 2.0: Extending security policies and access controls to cloud-based Linux

Micro Focus AD Bridge 2.0 offers IT administrators the ability to extend Active Directory (AD) controls from on-premises resources, including Windows and Linux devices to the cloud – a solution not previously offered in the marketplace. Organizations can leverage existing infrastructure authentication, security as well as policy, in order to simplify the migration of on-premises Linux Active Directory to the cloud.

DataVisor dEdge: Uncover known and unknown attacks early

DataVisor dEdge is an anti-fraud solution that detects malicious devices in real-time, empowering organizations to uncover known and unknown attacks early, and take action with confidence. dEdge provides complete visibility into digital attacks, generating unique device IDs and accurate fraud scores – no matter how fraudsters manipulate devices.