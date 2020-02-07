New infosec products of the week: February 7, 2020

USB armory Mk II: A secure computer on a USB stick featuring open source hardware design

The USB armory Mk II’s security features include internal and external cryptographic coprocessors, a true random number generator, secure boot capabilities, and more. These features harden the device against a variety of attacks, including physical tampering techniques that can compromise low-level processes like boot protocols.

Acunetix 13 web app security scanner comes with many innovations

Acunetix 13 comes with an improved user interface and introduces innovations such as the SmartScan engine, malware detection functionality, comprehensive network scanning, proof-of-exploit, incremental scanning, and more.

DigiCert launches two new PKI tools to provide fast, flexible PKI deployment

DigiCert announced two new PKI tools: IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager. Unlike PKI applications of the past, both PKI managers use a container-based, cloud-agnostic implementation that ensures fast and flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid PKI deployments. These new offerings are built on the DigiCert ONE platform, which delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management for a variety of deployment models and PKI use cases.

Zyxel launches ZyWALL VPN1000 VPN Firewall, an all-in-one security solution for SMBs

The flagship of the growing Zyxel family of ZyWALL VPN firewalls, VPN1000 is an integrated security solution that combines a firewall with high-performance VPN tunnel capabilities to protect the local network against threats and safeguard data communications between multiple locations or hybrid clouds. It features 12 configurable Gigabit Ethernet ports and two SFP ports. The device can support up to 1,000 concurrent IPSec VPN tunnels and up to 500 SSL VPN users.

Radiflow iRISK: Business-driven industrial risk analytics service for OT networks

iRISK is designed to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessment reporting for OT networks, including risk prioritizations and mitigation recommendations. The iRISK service generates a risk-oriented visibility report for an OT network that includes the details of network properties, risk levels for devices and links, potential attack paths for detected vulnerabilities and more.

Xton Access Manager now includes RDP, SSH and HTTP proxy support

Xton Access Manager now includes advanced proxy support for RDP, SSH and web proxies allowing customers to create secure, high trust remote sessions with full session recording and keystroke monitoring using native desktop or mobile applications. This makes it easier for companies to implement and enforce PAM requirements such as auditing, permissions and password rotation without disrupting existing IT workflows.

NCP Secure Enterprise Management Server now supports 2FA through a web interface

NCP engineering released version 5.30 of the Secure Enterprise Management Server (SEM), a central component of the NCP Next Generation Network Access Technology that serves as a single point of administration. Administrators and users can benefit from the new NCP Authenticator App for generating Time-based One-time Passwords (TOTP), a web interface, and a configuration tool for Linux.