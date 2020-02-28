(ISC)2 and NTT-AT partner to bring cybersecurity training to Japan

(ISC)2 – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (NTT-AT), which will bring more local-language cybersecurity training to Japan.

Now recognized as an Official Training Provider of (ISC)2, NTT-AT offers public training on the official Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) Common Body of Knowledge (CBK), helping to strengthen cloud security capabilities of organizations throughout Japan. The CCSP certification will also be required for certain security roles within NTT-AT.

While the first two CCSP classes are taught using English courseware, the first Japanese-language CCSP courseware will be available for training in June. The CCSP exam will be made available in Japanese beginning in April, providing a local language option for candidates pursuing certification.

“There are few companies in Japan with the reach and scale that an organization like NTT-AT has, and our combined partnership will drive needed cloud security workforce development that helps to protect and defend critical data,” said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)2.

“NTT-AT is committed to bringing top quality cloud and cybersecurity training to Japan in order to help build a safe and secure cyber environment,” said George Kimura, Chief Executive Officer, at NTT-AT. “Our collaboration with (ISC)2 enables us to provide official training to support a strong and skilled workforce.”

As a technical division within NTT Group, NTT-AT widely adopts not only the advanced technologies of NTT laboratories but also those from across its global network and combines them to provide innovative solutions for its customers. In addition to cultivating advanced security experts, NTT-AT is focused on developing highly value-added security services and related products in order to support NTT Group’s businesses.

NTT-AT previously adopted the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification for functions within its organization in 2018 in addition to supporting its employees in obtaining the CISSP using official courseware from (ISC)2. Working with the NTT Secure Platform Laboratories, NTT-AT also translated the Official (ISC)2 Guide to the CISSP CBK into Japanese, making additional localized content available to the cybersecurity community in Japan.