New infosec products of the week: April 17, 2020

NeuVector adds to container security platform, automates end-to-end vulnerability management

The platform additions include the new Vulnerability and Compliance Explorer for quickly investigating, prioritizing, reporting, and mitigating potentially damaging vulnerability and compliance issues. High performance large-registry scanning and enhanced host (node) security processes have also been added.

Corsa Security Orchestrator: Intelligent orchestration and management of virtual NGFW arrays

Corsa Security Orchestrator offers a single-pane-of-glass view, enabling network security professionals to quickly and easily add more firewall capacity as their traffic inspection needs grow, without having to configure multiple elements.

ZeroFOX’s AI-powered platform now includes security for Zoom and Slack

ZeroFOX Enterprise Remote Workforce Protection offers advanced threat protection for both Zoom and Slack, cloud-based applications required by organizations in today’s work from home world. Advanced Security for Zoom ensures the organization has secure video conferencing and collaboration, free from Zoombombing and other security issues. Advanced Security for Slack automates how organizations establish compliance and inline protection within the team collaboration application.

Entrust Datacard unveils a single portal to discover, control and automate certificate management

The Entrust Datacard Certificate Hub allows customers to find, control and automate their public and private certificate deployments via a single pane of glass. Organizations using Entrust Datacard Certificate Hub gain visibility and management across their Entrust Datacard private and publicly trusted CAs, as well as Microsoft CAs.

SentinelOne launches new customizable dashboards and reporting capabilities

SentinelOne announced new customizable dashboards and reporting capabilities making SentinelOne the center of enterprise security operations. The new capabilities enable organizations to extract maximum value from security data and provide unprecedented context into the state of security operations as well as the ROI on their SentinelOne investment.