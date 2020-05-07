Most attacks successfully infiltrate production environments without detection

While organizations continue to invest significant budget dollars in security controls and assume that this means assets are fully protected, the reality is that a majority of attacks successfully infiltrate production environments without their knowledge, according to a FireEye report.

Additionally, the report includes guidance to help organizations ensure that their security controls perform as expected by implementing a strategy that includes continuous security validation.

“Every organization wants reliable data that tells them if their security investments are delivering real value and protecting them from becoming the next major cyber-attack headline,” said Chris Key, Senior Vice President at Mandiant Security Validation.

“Our research shows that while the majority of companies assume they’re protected, the truth is that more often than not, they are exposed. Using automated security validation integrated with the latest threat intelligence and frontline expertise, we can help customers validate the health of their infrastructure by testing against threats that are most likely to target their organization. This combination is not only a powerful defensive measure, but it also helps companies prioritize investments where they will have the most impact.”

A snapshot of security effectiveness challenges

The tests saw 53% of attacks successfully infiltrate environments without detection. Furthermore, researchers saw 26% of attacks successfully infiltrate environments but were detected, while 33% of attacks were prevented by security tools.

Alerts for only 9% of attacks were generated, demonstrating that most organizations and their security teams do not have the visibility they need into serious threats, even when they use central SIEM, SOAR and analysis platforms.

The most common reasons for poor optimization of organizations’ security tools were:

Deployed under default “out-of-the-box” configurations

Lack of resources to tune and tweak post-deployment

Security events not making it to the SIEM

Inability to force controls testing

Unexpected changes or drift in the underlying infrastructure

Techniques and tactics used by attackers

The report also takes a deeper look into techniques and tactics used by attackers and outlines the primary challenges most commonly uncovered in enterprise environments through security validation and conducting testing: