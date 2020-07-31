New infosec products of the week: July 31, 2020

Qualys unveils Multi-Vector EDR, a new approach to endpoint detection and response

Traditional EDR solutions singularly focus on endpoints’ malicious activities to hunt and investigate cyberattacks. Qualys’ multi-vector approach provides critical context and full visibility into the entire attack chain to provide a comprehensive, more automated and faster response to protect against attacks.

McAfee MVISION Cloud now maps threats to MITRE ATT&CK

With the introduction of ATT&CK into McAfee MVISION Cloud, there is no longer the need to manually sort and map incidents to a framework like ATT&CK or to learn and operationalize a separate framework for cloud threats and vulnerabilities, which can be cumbersome and time consuming – especially as cloud-native threats become more abundant.

Amazon Fraud Detector: Use machine learning in the fight against online fraud

Amazon Fraud Detector is a fully managed service that makes it easy to quickly identify potentially fraudulent online activities like online payment and identity fraud. With just a few clicks in the Amazon Fraud Detector console, customers can select a pre-built machine learning model template, upload historical event data, and create decision logic to assign outcomes to the predictions.

Veritas is unifying data protection, from the edge to core to cloud

Veritas Technologies introduced new innovations to its Enterprise Data Services Platform to help customers reduce risk, optimize cost, strengthen ransomware resiliency, and manage multi-cloud environments at scale. With the launch of NetBackup 8.3, Veritas empowers enterprise customers by improving the resiliency of their applications and infrastructure regardless of the context.

Sonrai Dig maps relationships between identities and data inside public clouds

Sonrai Security announced the Governance Automation Engine for Sonrai Dig, re-inventing how customers ensure security in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Kubernetes by automatically eliminating identity risks and reducing unwanted access to data.

Pulse Zero Trust Access simplifies management and mitigates cyber risks

Pulse Zero Trust Access simplifies access management with single-pane-of-glass visibility, end-to-end analytics, granular policies, automated provisioning, and advanced threat mitigation that empowers organizations to further optimize their increasingly mobile workforce and hybrid IT resources.

CyberStrong platform updates allow customers to dynamically manage their risk posture

The updates reinforce CyberSaint’s mission to enable organizations to manage cybersecurity as a business function by enabling agility, measurement, and automation across risk, compliance, audit, vendor, and governance functions for information security organizations.