Avatier for Outlook offers passwordless Single Sign-On and IAM to improve workforce efficiency

Avatier announced the release of Avatier for Outlook, giving users passwordless Single Sign-On (SSO) and unified Identity Access Management (IAM) from within Outlook to make remote work more secure.

Avatier for Outlook improves workforce efficiency by providing a unified approach to manage access to any application, approve workflows and review user rights, all conveniently located with the email, calendar and contacts you use every day.

Over 400 million people use Microsoft Outlook. By designing Avatier IAM and IGA to be deployed and run within Outlook, users can connect, provision and audit any identity or app wherever they work best, whether on a desktop, web browser, or mobile device.

For users, Avatier for Outlook provides a means to request access to any cloud or enterprise application or resource without having to leave their email. For IT managers, Avatier for Outlook provides a no-code, frictionless approach to consolidate identity management and security authorization for provisioning, deprovisioning and auditing using existing directories, so you don’t have to add another layer of complexity.

Since Avatier is built using container technology it is platform-independent and portable to futureproof your investment. Avatier for Outlook offers best-of-breed password management, user provisioning, and access governments in one solution at a fraction of what it would cost to license individual software solutions to provide the same functionality.

“Now that more employees are working remotely, organizations need new enterprise access solutions that control security while promoting productivity,” said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier.

“By delivering Avatier as an extension of Outlook, organizations can impose identity access security as part of their most commonly used collaboration platform. The result is greater security and increased productivity since Avatier works anywhere you use Outlook.”

“Enterprise identity access management is evolving rapidly, especially as IT professionals have to step up security to support work from home,” said Fran Howarth, Practice Leader for Security at Bloor Research International.

“The ongoing challenge is to provide secure access without disrupting productivity. Integrating IAM into collaboration tools such as Outlook offers a logical approach that simplifies IAM while maintain strong security.”

Avatier for Outlook is the newest addition to the Avatier’s Identity Anywhere management solution, which provides a unified approach to IAM across all enterprise access platforms, including Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, Google Chrome, iOS, Android and Slack, to name a few.

Avatier for Outlook includes features such as:

Single sign-on : Avatier’s single sign-on (SSO) gives users secure enterprise access when they need it the most while reading their email. Just-in-time provisioning makes it easy to onboard the workforce across all cloud applications.

: Avatier’s single sign-on (SSO) gives users secure enterprise access when they need it the most while reading their email. Just-in-time provisioning makes it easy to onboard the workforce across all cloud applications. Certification campaigns for Outlook : You can use Avatier for Outlook for access governance, gaining granular control of workforce access and empowering managers to approve, deny, allow an exception or reassign certifications.

: You can use Avatier for Outlook for access governance, gaining granular control of workforce access and empowering managers to approve, deny, allow an exception or reassign certifications. Universal workflow approval : Push notifications expedite approvals with urgent requests for changes in workforce roles, asset access and change controls. You can even disable users or schedule deleting or changing user credentials.

: Push notifications expedite approvals with urgent requests for changes in workforce roles, asset access and change controls. You can even disable users or schedule deleting or changing user credentials. Password management : Self-service password management with multifactor authentication (MFA) increases productivity by reducing downtime waiting for reset passwords. It also can help make customer-facing companies by shortening response times since users can securely control passwords for CRM access. Avatier’s Password Policy Manager enforces enterprise password policy to maintain strong passwords across all systems.

: Self-service password management with multifactor authentication (MFA) increases productivity by reducing downtime waiting for reset passwords. It also can help make customer-facing companies by shortening response times since users can securely control passwords for CRM access. Avatier’s Password Policy Manager enforces enterprise password policy to maintain strong passwords across all systems. Lifecycle management: To support lifecycle management, Avatier for Outlook includes self-service access requests so data assets can be granted, disabled or deleted either in real-time or as a scheduled task. Managers can establish controls by assigning organizational units, groups, roles and manage users according to their available budget. Mobile support, risk scoring and dual-authenticated workflow approval simplify lifecycle management and promote compliance.

Avatier for Outlook is available to Microsoft Administrators in the Office 365 Store.