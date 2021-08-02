AppOmni’s platform protects companies against cloud and SaaS breaches

From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier.

As the sophistication, complexity, and frequency of cybersecurity attacks continue to grow, organizations must decrease their security risk to ensure that they are protected on all fronts.

“It’s not enough to do what’s always been done – attackers are advancing their approaches and finding different ways to access and compromise sensitive information in the cloud,” said Brendan O’Connor, founder and CEO of AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security Management. “Our research shows that 55% of companies have sensitive SaaS data that has been inadvertently exposed to the anonymous internet and requires no username or password for access. That’s a critical risk that every organization should be working to remediate now.”

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications continue to be adopted rapidly by organizations of all sizes and are critically important to day-to-day operations. Today, most companies rely on manual processes and good intentions to ensure proper SaaS security management, but that is not enough. IT and security teams are already overburdened and it’s essential that security technologies contribute to efficiency, rather than introduce more friction.

AppOmni makes it simple for CISOs, enterprise security, application administrators, and IT teams to fully secure their growing SaaS environments. The AppOmni SaaS Security Management (SSM) platform, which offers a full suite of SaaS security posture, protection, and monitoring capabilities, covers the most widely adopted and business-critical SaaS applications on the market including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, Workday, Box, Slack, and Zoom.

AppOmni has expanded its customer base to include global leaders across technology, healthcare, banking, finance, and cybersecurity. The company has also created new and expanded partnerships with implementation providers worldwide, including Accenture, PwC, 4C/Wipro, Optiv, activereach, GuidePoint Security, and NCC Group. AppOmni recently closed $40 Million in Series B funding and has accelerated company growth and product development, including:

New product functionality: AppOmni Insights

AppOmni Insights, part of the core product offering, is an industry first and delivers a “security engineer in a box.” Every SaaS platform has unique nuances to its configuration and security, from the language used to the default settings in place. With so many SaaS platforms in use, it’s difficult to maintain a high-level of SaaS expertise among security teams.

Insights is designed to make it easy for admins who are not security experts. It provides in-product SaaS security management expertise so teams can quickly review information on SaaS risk, the priority of those potential risks, where they’re applicable, and how to resolve them. With this capability, companies have unparalleled context and an easy button to remediate SaaS risk.

New SaaS platforms covered

AppOmni has extended the breadth of SaaS platforms covered while maintaining the depth and comprehensive coverage customers have come to rely on. AppOmni’s platform now offers integrations with and enhanced SaaS security for:

The Atlassian suite (Jira, Confluence, BitBucket)

Docusign

Zendesk

AppOmni also expanded posture capabilities across its Microsoft 365 solution to include Exchange Online and SharePoint, and increased its GitHub posture capabilities via a technology partnership. With this support, AppOmni now provides coverage for the modern enterprise’s most popular business-critical applications.

“The SaaS security market is growing rapidly. Organizations that have transitioned to cloud and SaaS applications are beginning to understand that there’s a shared responsibility model when it comes to SaaS security,” said O’Connor. “SaaS vendors are responsible for providing secure products, but SaaS customers need to use and manage those products responsibly. We’ve built AppOmni to help companies manage, secure, and monitor their many SaaS platforms, without adding additional workload for their security and IT teams.”