New infosec products of the week: August 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from McAfee, AppOmni, Satori, SentinelOne, and Optiv Security.

McAfee MVISION Private Access secures access to private applications from any location and device

MVISION Private Access disrupts the Zero Trust Network Access market by making data-centricity a core capability of granular “zero trust” access to private applications, whether in customer data centers, or hosted in private, public or hybrid cloud environments, from any location and device.

AppOmni’s platform protects companies against cloud and SaaS breaches

The AppOmni SaaS Security Management (SSM) platform, which offers a full suite of SaaS security posture, protection, and monitoring capabilities, covers the most widely adopted and business-critical SaaS applications on the market including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, Workday, Box, Slack, and Zoom.

Satori Data Security Policy Engine streamlines data security for enterprises

The Satori DataSecOps Policy Engine provides a holistic design model with reusable policy objects to help define security policies that can scale to meet the demands of enterprise data architectures. Data engineers can define and manage row-level security, column-level security and masking policies on top of existing datastores.

SentinelOne Storyline Active Response enables SOC teams to be proactive and efficient

SentinelOne Storyline Active Response empowers security teams to create custom detection and response rules and deploy them in real time to the entire network or desired subset, to proactively detect and respond to threats.

Optiv Security MXDR offering enables clients to counter critical cyberattacks

Optiv MXDR is a managed cloud-based, next-gen advanced threat detection and response service that ingests data across various layers of technologies to correlate, normalize, enrich, and enable automated responses to malicious activity in real-time.