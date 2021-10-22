New infosec products of the week: October 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from SecLytics, SecurID, Splunk, ThreatConnect and ZeroFox.

ThreatConnect launches Risk Quantifier 6.0 to bring cyber risk quantification for businesses

ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier (RQ) enables companies to see the financial risks they face from cyber attacks and also prioritize investments that provide ROI. RQ’s calculations are informed by your internal environment, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, operations and response data found within ThreatConnect and other integrations.

Splunk enhances security solutions to help organizations embrace digital transformation

Led by new enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud and Splunk SOAR, Splunk provides organizations a comprehensive Security Operations Center (SOC) platform with intelligence, analytics and automation.

SecLytics Augur pXDR reduces risk while streamlining SOC operations

Predictive Intelligence is at the core of everything the Augur pXDR does. The platform starts by using machine learning to model threat actors’ behavior and identify attack infrastructure buildup before attacks are launched.

ZeroFox Physical Security Intelligence provides real-time situational awareness for security teams

ZeroFox’s AI-driven platform identifies potential incidents, sorting through massive amounts of data over digital platforms, including the deep and dark web and social media. Expert analysts validate physical alerts, locate the impact areas and stream timely geolocation-specific alerts to the right place.

SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud helps organizations secure the hybrid workforce

SecurID announced innovations that empower security-sensitive organizations to work dynamically, accelerate their cloud journeys and advance zero-trust security with the launch of SecurID Governance and Lifecycle (G&L) Cloud.