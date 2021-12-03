New infosec products of the week: December 3, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Castellan Solutions, Cossack Labs, Immuta, IriusRisk, Tenable, ThreatConnect, Verimatrix and Zerto.

Open source cloud native security analyzer Terrascan embeds security into native DevOps tooling

Tenable enhanced Terrascan, an open source cloud native security analyzer that helps developers secure Infrastructure as Code (IaC). The new capabilities enable organizations to embed security into their DevOps tooling, pipelines and supply chains, mitigating risks before infrastructure is provisioned.

IriusRisk V4 enables teams to present progress of threat modeling to senior leadership

The new version of the platform is designed to make it easier for teams to generate threat models of systems, share them collaboratively across their organization, and demonstrate the impact of improved software security to executives within the business.

Castellan releases Crisis Management module to drive organizational readiness and response

Castellan’s SaaS platform offers a fully integrated solution that helps users analyze and prioritize risk, develop actionable response and recovery plans, communicate with employees via multiple channels, stress test plans via plausible scenarios, and mobilize response teams in the critical moments of an incident occurring – all within a single platform.

Zerto In-Cloud for AWS protects mission-critical applications running on Amazon EC2

Zerto In-Cloud for AWS improves volume replication efficiency at scale across regions and zones, and optimizes orchestration workflows to achieve minimal data loss and rapid recovery to achieve your Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO). Zerto In-Cloud for AWS brings a cloud-native DR to AWS workloads that are born in the cloud or migrated into the cloud.

Immuta SaaS enables customers to control their own cloud environment

Immuta’s SaaS deployment is a fully managed cloud service designed to improve data security by enabling data teams to register data from one or multiple cloud data platforms and be completely operational within minutes.

Verimatrix Streamkeeper empowers media and entertainment industry to combat piracy threats

Streamkeeper empowers customers to hunt down and take out OTT pirates who steal content such as live sports and premium movie as they are distributed from the source to the endpoint (mobile app/user level).

ThreatConnect 6.4 allows security operations and CTI analysts to improve threat intelligence process

ThreatConnect combines its Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) and Security Orchestration and Automation platform (SOAR), creating a continuous feedback loop that helps make Intelligence-Driven Operations a reality. This latest product release builds upon the foundation of Intelligence-Driven Operations, empowering the workflow of threat intelligence and security operations teams individually and together.

Acra: Open-source database protection with field-level encryption and intrusion detection

Acra’s features enable the implementation of application-level encryption in modern cloud applications, saving development costs and allowing tighter grip on sensitive data lifecycle.