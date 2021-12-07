SentinelOne Singularity Mobile combats mobile malware and phishing attacks

SentinelOne announced Singularity Mobile, a new AI-powered mobile security solution delivering autonomous threat protection, detection, and response for iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices. With on-device behavioral AI detecting and protecting against mobile malware, phishing, exploits, and man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks, Singularity Mobile provides security and data privacy to support end-to-end zero trust.

According to Verizon’s Mobile Security Index 2021 report, more than half of those surveyed experienced breaches with major consequences. As mobile devices are increasingly leveraged as zero trust model enterprise app authenticators, it’s become imperative to protect mobile platforms.

“With work happening anywhere and anytime in the world today, every endpoint – including mobile devices – is a potential target,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “It’s critical that mobile devices and Chromebooks have AI-powered defense to protect users and the enterprise as part of a zero trust framework. More and more organizations are looking to close their BYOD and mobile security gaps. We’re proud to deliver this important solution to our customers, supporting a defense-in-depth XDR strategy.”

The prevalence of hybrid work and bring your own device (BYOD) policies has created a slew of new targets for attackers. Many organizations have responded to this by mandating the use of MDM solutions, but most MDM solutions are only device managers and do not include Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) or even basic protection capabilities.

This creates a false sense of security among users who believe they are protected but aren’t, increasing the risk of business disruption, data exposure or loss, and cyberattacks. Singularity Mobile provides deployment flexibility, including robust MDM integrations and standalone configuration.

Singularity XDR delivers leading protection, visibility, and response across the distributed enterprise including Windows, Mac, Linux, and cloud workloads. With Singularity Mobile, powered by Zimperium, the Singularity XDR platform now expands to deliver Mobile Threat Defense coverage to iOS, Android, and ChromeOS that is on-device, adaptive, and real-time, to thwart mobile malware and phishing attacks without cloud connection dependency.

With Chromebook eclipsing Mac device market share1, Singularity Mobile is positioned to provide education and business verticals mission-critical cybersecurity.