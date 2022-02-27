Week in review: Cyber attacks on Ukraine, Help Net Security: Healthcare Cybersecurity Report is out

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and interviews:

Help Net Security: Healthcare Cybersecurity Report has been released

Our newest report takes a closer look at one of the most targeted industries today – healthcare.

Cyber attacks on Ukraine: DDoS, new data wiper, cloned websites, and Cyclops Blink

Russia started its invasion on Ukraine and, as predicted, the attacks in the physical world have been preceded and accompanied by cyber attacks.

To shift to data-driven security decision making: Start with the right data

We live in the age of data-driven everything. From sales to operations, and everything in-between, today’s organizations are constantly looking for ways to leverage the data they accrue – reacting more agilely, operating more efficiently, and safeguarding profitability.

A comparison of NDR solutions: Deep packet inspection (DPI) vs. metadata analysis

In today’s complex IT environments, Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions are crucial to identify, assess, and respond to cyberthreats.

Implementing effective ways to exchange sensitive information using encryption

In this interview with Help Net Security, Chris Peel, VP Customer Engineering at Echoworx, who works with customers to define, develop and deliver secure messaging solutions, explains why email encryption is the way to go for organizations, what are the benefits and challenges of such strategy, and how to implement it without overburdening the user.

83% of employees continue accessing old employer’s accounts

In a recent study, Beyond Identity gathered responses from former employees across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland and found 83% of employees admitted to maintaining continued access to accounts from a previous employer.

How much can you trust your printer?

In this interview with Help Net Security, Scott Best, Director of anti-tamper security technology at Rambus, talks about what organizations should be aware of when it comes to printer security and what they should do to remain secure.

Employees are often using devices in seriously risky ways

Since the start of the pandemic, the modern workforce has become increasingly distributed, while employers have not been able to keep up with the changes in the way employees work.

Are separate SIEMs for threat hunting a good idea?

In this interview with Help Net Security, Brian Dye, CEO at Corelight, talks about the trend of creating separate SIEMs for threat hunting and why this is not achieveable for all organizations.

Social media attacks surged in 2021, financial institutions targeted the most

Social media as a threat channel saw a two-fold increase in attacks throughout 2021, according to a report from PhishLabs.

How wealth managers leverage behavioral intelligence tech to thwart client abuse

In this interview with Help Net Security, Lee Garf, GM of Financial Markets Compliance at NICE Actimize, explains how behavioral intelligence technology can help the finance sector tackle client abuse and lower regulatory risk.

ENISA and CERT-EU publish set of cybersecurity best practices for public and private organizations

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and CERT-EU published a joint set of cybersecurity best practices for public and private organizations in the EU.

Carpet bombing DDoS attacks spiralled in 2021

Neustar Security Services has released a report which details the ongoing rise in cyberattacks in 2021, with an unprecedented number of carpet bombing distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

What is pushing financial services institutions to deploy cloud technologies?

Financial services leaders cite increased future revenues (62%) and improved future profitability (52%) as leading reasons to deploy cloud technologies, according to a financial services study by Capco.

What do consumers really think about privacy?

Merkle has released a report which has historically reported on the marketing leader’s point of view, but this time turns its focus to consumers, revealing their sentiments around online privacy and data collection and exploring their attitudes about regulations and updates from the big tech platforms.

How configuration assessments help improve cyber defenses

There’s an old adage in business; if you’re not measuring something, you can’t manage it. These days, information technology (IT) and information security professionals know this all too well, especially when it comes to configuration assessments.

Download: 2022 Data Exposure Report

Findings from the Annual Data Exposure Report found that cybersecurity teams are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to protecting sensitive corporate data.

New infosec products of the week: February 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Arista Networks, Darktrace, Forcepoint, MyCena, NetSPI, Ondato, Sumo Logic, and SynSaber.