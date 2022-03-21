IT leadership appointments: CyberSaint, Deepwatch, Imperva, Perimeter 81, and Zilla Security

Here’s a selection of recent prominent IT leadership appointments. The featured executives are: Nicole Dove, Melodye Mueller, Dan Neault, Gily Netzer, and David Stoicescu.

David Stoicescu joins Deepwatch as CISO

“David brings tremendous leadership experience and technical talent to the Deepwatch leadership team. As a security provider, we’re thrilled that David has joined the team to lead and continue advancing our information security programs,” said Bobby Christian, chief operating officer at Deepwatch.

Perimeter 81 hires Gily Netzer as VP of Marketing

“I am thrilled to join Perimeter 81 as part of my continued journey in the cyber world. Their technology meets a growing need as companies and individuals continue to practice hybrid work, at home, at the office, on-premises, and in the cloud. I am honored to join a company that has pursued uncompromising innovation and service at the highest level for its thousands of clients,” said Gily Netzer.

Dan Neault joins Imperva as SVP and GM, Data Security

“Dan’s deep knowledge of databases and public cloud service offerings will enable our customers to accelerate the migration of their data stores to public cloud environments using Imperva’s data security platform,” said Pam Murphy, CEO at Imperva.

Nicole Dove joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

“We are honored to welcome Nicole to CyberSaint’s Growth Advisory Board,” said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO. “Her expertise as a security executive, thought-leader, and active citizen of the industry will inform CyberSaint’s strategic direction and only fuel further growth into 2022.”

Zilla Security hires Melodye Mueller as CMO

“Misconfigured access is now the number one cloud vulnerability. As Zilla continues to enhance its automated access security platform for the cloud, Melodye will play a critical role in helping us shape and tell the Zilla story to organizations around the world,” said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security.