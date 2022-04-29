New infosec products of the week: April 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Akamai, Alert Logic, BreachBits, Kudelski Security, ThreatX, and Workato.

Alert Logic Intelligent Response minimizes the impact of a security breach

Alert Logic Intelligent Response is designed to minimize the impact of a breach via embedded SOAR capabilities with workflows to enable response actions across network, endpoints, and cloud environments. This provides a backstop if attacks bypass prevention tools, improving an organization’s security posture while allowing them to adopt automation at their own pace.

Akamai Audience Hijacking Protector defends online businesses against fraud

Audience Hijacking Protector defends against unwanted redirection of customers to competing and malicious websites, reducing affiliate fraud and mitigating privacy risks. And as pop-up advertisements become commonplace, Akamai’s new solution helps businesses keep consumers on their site to ensure successful engagement and consistently frictionless online experiences that improve site visits, sales conversion rates and brand trust.

ThreatX expands API visibility and protection capabilities to stop complex threats in real-time

ThreatX unveiled new capabilities designed to strengthen its customers’ API security. These new capabilities will provide customers with deeper insight into the scope of API attacks, more fully visualize the API attack surfaces and identify API schema compliance gaps that attackers can exploit.

Kudelski Security MDR ONE addresses the growing sophistication of threats across hybrid environments

An alternative model for accessing high-touch MDR services, Kudelski Security’s MDR ONE solution is designed for clients who also seek to reduce the complexity of handling multiple-point threat detection solutions and accelerate time to value. MDR ONE is powered by FusionDetect, the foundation of Kudelski Security’s XDR architecture, which streamlines security processes and technology across all Kudelski Security’s portfolio of MDR offerings.

BreachBits BreachRisk helps organizations to understand and measure cyber risk

Built by U.S. military cyber warfare veterans and based on the same methods used by hackers, BreachRisk allows individual companies, insurers, portfolio managers and others to continuously assess an organization’s likelihood of a data breach while quantifying and communicating their risk reduction with a simplified cyber risk score.

Workato Enterprise Key Management protects sensitive data for enterprise customers

Workato introduced Workato Enterprise Key Management (EKM) for its customers. The feature gives customers in highly regulated industries control, flexibility, and compliance over their encryption keys and their data inside of the Workato platform.