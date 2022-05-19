Many security engineers are already one foot out the door. Why?

The position of security engineer has become a pivotal role for modern security teams. Practitioners are responsible for critical monitoring of networks and systems to identify threats or intrusions that could cause immense harm to an organization.

They must analyze troves of security-related data, detect immediate threats as early as possible on the cyber kill chain. From their vantage point, they are often best positioned to evaluate security monitoring solutions and recommend security operations improvement to management.

In this video for Help Net Security, Jack Naglieri, CEO of Panther Labs, discusses a recent report which found that 80% of security engineers are experiencing burnout.