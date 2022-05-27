New infosec products of the week: May 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Corelight, Fortinet, Hunters, Kingston Digital, Netenrich, PIXM, and SafeGuard Cyber.

PIXM Mobile provides real-time protection from phishing attacks on mobile devices

PIXM Mobile is a cloud-based mobile solution developed with Computer Vision (CV) cybersecurity technology to identify phishing attacks on mobile devices and stop them in real-time, as a user clicks on a malicious link. PIXM Mobile stops phishing on any app, including SMS (“smishing”), social media, and business collaboration apps, as well as email and web-based phishing pages.

Kingston Digital releases external SSD with touch-screen and hardware-encryption

Kingston Digital released the newest addition to its encrypted lineup, IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD (VP80ES). Featuring a color touch-screen and FIPS 197 certified with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, VP80ES is designed to protect data while also being user-friendly. It also safeguards against Brute Force attacks and BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware for users from small-to-medium businesses (SMB) to content creators.

Corelight Investigator allows security teams to accelerate their threat hunting and investigations

Corelight Investigator brings complete visibility of the network, both on-premise and in the cloud, with evidence that spans months and years, not days and weeks. Customers can leverage machine learning, behavioral analysis, threat intelligence and signatures, mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, to enable broad coverage of network-centric threats.

SafeGuard Cyber adds email protection for Microsoft 365 to defend customers against sophisticated attacks

SafeGuard Cyber announces the addition of email protection for Microsoft 365 to its security suite of protected communication channels. This new release adds a cyber defense layer to the native security provided within Microsoft 365, giving SOC teams the tools to stop difficult to defend social engineering attacks, insider threats, ransomware intrusion, and other advanced threats across the email channel.

Netenrich Resolution Intelligence platform allows analysts to view security status of critical assets

With the Netenrich platform, security ops becomes proactive using a predict and prevent approach in anticipating risky behaviors, disrupting threats and insuring business resilience. Organizations improve their overall security posture while focusing on business growth.

Hunters SOC Platform enhancements enable users to prioritize incidents based on their urgency

Hunters announced new capabilities in the Hunters SOC Platform to enhance and accelerate security operations workflows for data ingestion and normalization, threat detection, investigation and response. The advances free up data engineers, security engineers and analysts in Security Operations Centers (SOC) to focus on higher value work, such as dealing with threats and challenges unique to their organizations.

FortiNDR identifies cyberattacks based on anomalous network activity and limits threat exposure

Fortinet announced FortiNDR, a new network detection and response offering that leverages artificial intelligence and pragmatic analytics to enable faster incident detection and an accelerated threat response. FortiNDR also features native integrations with the Fortinet Security Fabric as well as API integrations with third-party solutions for a coordinated response to discovered threats to minimize their impact.