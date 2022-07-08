New infosec products of the week: July 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Action1, Kingston Digital, LogRhythm, and Socura.

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 protects sensitive personal or business data

Kingston Digital released IronKey Locker+ 50 (LP50) USB Flash drive that provides consumer-grade security with AES hardware-encryption in XTS mode to safeguard against BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware and Brute Force password attacks.

Socura launches Managed Vulnerability Scanning service to help users identify potential vulnerabilities

Socura’s MVS service has been designed to help clients identify potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across all on- and off-premises systems, including their local network, cloud applications, web applications and mobile devices.

LogRhythm platform enhancements accelerate threat response for security teams

LogRhythm launched version 7.9 of the LogRhythm SIEM Platform and updates to LogRhythm NDR and LogRhythm UEBA. LogRhythm arms security teams with intelligent analytics and automated responses to reduce cybersecurity exposure, eliminate blind spots and shut down attacks.

Updated Action1 RMM enables MSPs and IT departments to automate critical tasks

Action1 released a new version of Action1 RMM, empowering MSPs and IT departments to mitigate and remediate security vulnerabilities on their managed endpoints more efficiently — as required to secure and support today’s work-from-anywhere workforce.