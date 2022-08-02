“ParseThru” vulnerability allows unauthorized access to cloud-native applications

A new vulnerability found in GoLang-based applications allows a threat actor to bypass validations under certain conditions and gain unauthorized access to cloud-native applications, Oxeye researchers have found.

The source of “ParseThru” – as the newly discovered vulnerability has been dubbed – is the use of unsafe URL parsing methods built in the language.

About the “ParseThru” vulnerability

GoLang is a popular cloud native programming language. It reduces the number of software development dependencies and has a short learning curve. Used to develop many cloud-native applications, GoLang is behind a large number of applications written for the cloud, including Kubernetes environments.

Every programming language has its own implementation of URL parsing logic. GoLang uses the ‘net/url’ library to parse URLs. Prior to version 1.17 of the programming language, GoLang would consider semicolons in the query part of the URL as a valid delimiter. However, after version 1.17, GoLang changed this behavior, and now the “parseQuery” method will return an error if the query part of the URL contains a semicolon. Although this method was fixed to properly return an error when the input contains a semicolon, one of the methods responsible for getting the parsed query string bluntly ignores the error returned.

As a result, when a GoLang-based public API built upon GoLang version greater than 1.17 communicates with an internal service running GoLang prior to v1.17. When a user makes an http request to the first service, supplying a query parameter, the service will make a determination on whether to pass on the request based on the supplied parameter. If a semicolon is added to the named parameter, the first service will ignore its existence. No logic will be made based on the actual parameter value. At this point, the request is forwarded to the internal service, receiving and treating the request the latter receives the transaction and treats the parameter without the semicolon. This means miscreants are able to smuggle requests containing query parameters that would normally be rejected.

Vulnerable open-source projects

While conducting this research, Oxeye discovered multiple instances of this behavior in several open-source projects which resulted in various vulnerabilities.

Three identified vulnerable projects include:

CNCF-graduated project Harbor, an open source registry that secures artifacts with policies and role-based access control

Traefik, a modern http reverse proxy and load balancer that makes deploying microservices easy and

Skipper, an http router and reverse proxy for service composition.

For these and other open source projects, the Oxeye research team managed to bypass critical application logic using this vulnerability to exploit the application for performing various unauthorized actions.

“With our experts uncovering this security issue, we now recommend that GoLang-based apps in use should be reviewed to ensure the proper patching and/or remediation is applied,” said Ron Vider, CTO and Co-founder, Oxeye.

“As noted above, the initial review by Gal Goldshtein and Daniel Abeles has revealed that several significant open source projects have been impacted by this edge case. To assist with remediation, we are providing deeper technical dive into these vulnerabilities.”