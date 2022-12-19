Help Net Security
What happens once scammers receive funds from their victims

In this Help Net Security video, Ronnie Tokazowski, Principal Threat Advisor at Cofense, offers insight into the world’s most lucrative cybercrime – business email compromise (BEC).

The Cofense team recently purchased $500 worth of trackable gift cards to intentionally give to scammers in the hopes of discovering what happens once scammers receive these funds, engaging with 54 live BEC attacks over 5 weeks.

With gift cards continuing to be one of the more difficult cash-out methods to track, analysts uncovered how quickly scammers move funds. In all but one case, each gift card was stolen, re-sold, and used for purchases within 24 hours.

