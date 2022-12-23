Threat predictions for 2023: From hacktivism to cyberwar

When it comes to 2023 threat predictions, Trellix anticipates spikes in geopolitically motivated attacks across Asia and Europe, hacktivism fueled by tensions from opposing political parties, and vulnerabilities in core software supply chains.

“Analyzing current trends is necessary but being predictive in cybersecurity is vital. While organizations focus on near-term threats, we advise all to look beyond the horizon to ensure a proactive posture,” said John Fokker, Head of Threat Intelligence, Trellix.

“Global political events and the adoption of new technology will breed novel threats from more innovative threat actors,” he added.

Researchers forecast the following threats in 2023