New infosec products of the week: March 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1Password, GrammaTech, Kensington, Palo Alto Networks, and Persona.

New Kensington privacy screens protect against visual hacking

The SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW), SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW), and MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW), expand Kensington’s extensive portfolio of privacy screens that enable businesses to reduce the potential loss of confidential and sensitive data through visual hacking from laptops and computer screens.

Palo Alto Networks enhances cybersecurity capabilities with AI-powered ITDR module

Palo Alto Networks released new Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) module for Cortex XSIAM, enabling customers to ingest user identity and behavior data and deploy AI technology to detect identity-driven attacks within seconds. The module further strengthens XSIAM’s ability to consolidate multiple security operations capabilities into a unified, AI-driven security operations center (SOC) platform.

1Password Unlock with SSO helps enterprises secure their employees

1Password has launched Unlock with Single Sign-On (SSO) which enables enterprise customers to use Okta for unlocking their 1Password accounts, with Azure AD and Duo integration to follow in the coming months. It helps IT teams improve their security posture while reducing daily login hassles and stress for employees.

GrammaTech unveils new versions of its CodeSentry binary SCA platform

CodeSentry is now available in three editions which allows customers to choose the application security capabilities that align with their requirements for software inventory, vulnerability assessment or security intelligence.

Persona Graph proactively surfaces and blocks hidden fraud rings

Graph is a fraud investigation tool that pairs identity data with sophisticated link analysis to fight fraud at scale. Companies can investigate Persona-collected data as well as bring in their own proprietary data into Graph, allowing them to automatically connect the dots between identity data points in order to assess the threat of the fraud ring.