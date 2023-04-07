New infosec products of the week: April 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Guardz, Malwarebytes, Obsidian Security, and Stamus Networks.

Malwarebytes unveils WorldBytes to help users reveal the hidden cyber threats around them

Powered by Malwarebytes and AI technology, WorldBytes empowers users to use their mobile devices to scan the world around them and get real-time threat assessments of anything and everything – including questionable Tinder dates, the unlabeled sauce at the back of their fridge and their neighborhood cat. The responses, powered by ChatGPT, humorously explain the potential cyber risks lurking within.

Guardz releases cybersecurity platform for MSPs and IT professionals

Guardz’s new MSP cybersecurity platform is an all-in-one solution providing businesses with both 24/7 cyber protection and cyber insurance coverage. Within the platform, MSPs can seamlessly control multiple customers’ cyber posture, subscription plans, and remediation from a single, multi-tenant dashboard.

Obsidian’s SSPM solution enables organizations to increase their SaaS security

Obsidian Security released its latest suite of SaaS security solutions. This suite of solutions comprising Obsidian Compliance Posture Management, Obsidian Integration Risk Management, and Obsidian Extend will together enable security and GRC teams to increase their SaaS security and compliance posture measurably.

Stamus Networks U39 uncovers hidden anomalies in a proactive threat hunt

With U39, Stamus Security Platform users now have access to 21 new guided threat hunting filters and additional sources of threat intelligence, including 2 lateral movement rulesets and 3 suspicious domain lists. SSP can now detect activity from a match on the media type (also known as mime-type) and can ingest additional third-party threat intelligence feeds to trigger a detection event based on a match on IP addresses and domain lists.