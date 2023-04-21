New infosec products of the week: April 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Armorblox, Cofense, D3 Security, Sotero, Venafi, Veracode, Versa Networks, and Zyxel Networks.

Zyxel SCR 50AXE boosts network security for small businesses and remote workers

The feature-rich SCR 50AXE is a secure cloud-managed router that incorporates a business-class firewall, VPN gateway, WiFi 6E connectivity, and built-in subscription-free security to protect the network from threats including ransomware and malware.

Cofense Protect+ defends mid-size organizations from cyber threats

Protect+ uses Cofense’s crowd-sourced intelligence and inspects emails in real-time to make instantaneous decisions as to whether emails are malicious. Email attacks are detected upon arrival and are automatically moved away from the user’s inbox.

Armorblox releases Graymail and Recon Attack Protection to stop malicious emails

Armorblox Graymail and Recon Attack Protection uses advanced machine learning algorithms and large language models to enable the precise detection and classification of graymail, such as newsletters and marketing emails, and unwanted solicitation from a legitimate source.

Versa Zero Trust Everywhere strengthens security posture for onsite, remote and hybrid workers

With Versa Zero Trust Everywhere, enterprises can now leverage Versa’s AI/ML-powered Unified SASE platform to enable in-line zero trust policy enforcement for both remote workers and onsite/hybrid workers in campus and branch offices.

Veracode Fix helps organizations tackle software security issues

Veracode Fix is a security-specialist machine learning solution, which uses the same transformer architecture on which Chat GPT is built. It generates secure code patches developers can review and implement to remediate security flaws, without manually coding a fix.

D3 Security Smart SOAR improves response to incidents

D3 Security has launched its Smart SOAR platform, which expands beyond traditional SOAR with hyperscalable, risk-based autonomous triage and incident remediation across the entire stack.

Venafi Firefly enhances the security of machine identities for cloud-native applications

Part of the Venafi Control Plane for Machine Identities, Firefly enables security teams to securely meet developer-driven machine identity management requirements for cloud native workloads by issuing machine identities, such as TLS and SPIFFE, locally at high speeds across any environment.

Sotero Ransomware Protection encrypts data to prevent theft and extortion

Sotero’s patented machine learning capabilities look at patterns or signatures of previously discovered threats at the disk level to identify new threats as they develop. Sotero utilizes a behavior-based approach to detect new strains of ransomware based on how they interact with files and data.