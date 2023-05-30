The root causes of API incidents and data breaches

API calls make up the majority of our digital lives. Take, for example, the everyday use of a cloud-based food delivery app, which could involve up to 25 API calls. Between the order being placed, transmission to the restaurant, the coordination of delivery, and the processing of payments, this multi-party transaction includes at least four third-party providers, and a high volume of sensitive data shared between them.

The top two highest-impact breach vectors for API breaches are authorization (135 million records, 28% of all records breached) and authentication (105 million records, 22% of all records breached), according to FireTail.

In this Help Net Security video, Jeremy Snyder, CEO of FireTail, talks about the main findings of their State of APIs and API Security in 2023 report.