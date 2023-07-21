New infosec products of the week: July 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Code42, ComplyAdvantage, Diligent, Privacera, and Tenable.

Tenable unveils agentless container scanning to prevent vulnerable containers from reaching runtime

Tenable Cloud Security agentless container scanning enables security teams to prioritize and prevent container OS vulnerabilities and other risks in multi-cloud environments using a single user interface. Security teams can leverage the same OS vulnerability detection they’ve come to trust from Tenable for container images.

Code42 helps security analysts to address the most pressing insider events with IRIs

With the new IRIs, Code42 Incydr data protection allows teams to prioritize and focus their efforts on their most important files. This is particularly crucial, as intellectual property and business-specific data differ across sectors.

Diligent Board Reporting for IT Risk equips CISOs with third party risk scores

Board Reporting for IT Risk is the latest innovation to come out of Diligent’s risk and strategy solution set. It compliments existing risk management tools like Diligent’s Risk Manager app, which enables customers to capture all risks and controls within the Diligent platform so that they are able to access and enrich information with ease, as well as the Asset Manager app, which helps customers manage the risk associated with their IT and third-party assets.

Privacera Governed Data Stewardship empowers businesses’ data initiatives

Privacera’s Governed Data Stewardship solution, built on Unified Data Security Platform, delegates the granting of access function to data custodians and stewards who possess a deep understanding of the data, promoting business ownership and agility while maintaining global and centralized security guardrails.

KYB by ComplyAdvantage automates customer onboarding and monitoring

KYB by ComplyAdvantage features a dynamic risk scoring feature that automates the risk management process whenever changes occur in a business customer’s ownership, credit rating, trading amounts, or directorship/governance. It relieves analysts of numerous micro-assessments so they can focus their time and effort on overall rating, prioritizing their time and efforts on higher-risk businesses.