Understanding how attackers exploit APIs is more important than ever

In this Help Net Security video, Andy Hornegold, Product Lead at Intruder, dives into API security and explores how several recent high-profile breaches were caused by simple failings – which didn’t require sophisticated security to prevent.

The number of APIs is increasing year on year as more organizations are building APIs to facilitate automation. As part of that, there’s an increasing attack surface for opportunistic hackers. Knowing where your APIs are and understanding how an attacker exploits APIs is more important than ever.

