New infosec products of the week: October 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Appdome, Flexxon, Fortanix, Fortinet, SailPoint, and Vanta.

Flexxon Xsign protects sensitive data reserved only for authorized personnel

With the use of the Xsign hardware security key, organizations will be provided with a tailored software platform that syncs only with the Xsign key, thereby granting access to pre-defined users. Beyond its function as a security key, the Xsign also operates as a traditional storage card. Key beneficiaries of the solution include industries that handle personal and sensitive data like the healthcare, finance, and government and defense sectors.

Fortinet unveils two high-performance switches to securely connect the modern campus

Fortinet announced two new campus switches, the FortiSwitch 600 and 2000. These switches support the growing connectivity and security needs of the campus with high performance, embedded intelligence, and seamless integration with Fortinet’s AIOps management tool and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services.

Fortanix adds data sovereignty to enhance DSM for global data security and privacy compliance

Fortanix has unveiled new capabilities for Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) to help public and private organizations address growing data sovereignty requirements globally. Available now, the existing and new features deliver several key capabilities, including support for sovereign cloud, storing keys in sovereign boundaries, anonymization of private data, centralized control to manage access and enforce consistent policies across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Appdome launches new attack evaluation tools in ThreatScope Mobile XDR

Appdome released new threat evaluation tools inside ThreatScope Mobile XDR to deliver enhanced monitoring, investigation and threat evaluation for mobile apps and brands globally. Among the new tools is Threat-Inspect, a new ability to investigate, drill down, share and report on defenses, attacks and threats in the production environment.

Vanta AI reduces the manual, repetitive tasks hampering security teams

Vanta launched Vanta AI, a new suite of tools leveraging the latest in AI and LLMs to accelerate compliance, efficiently assess vendor risk and automate security questionnaire workflows. Vanta AI automates resource-draining manual work to give security and compliance teams more time to proactively manage risk and demonstrate trust as they scale.

SailPoint Atlas helps enterprises manage and secure their identities

Serving as the foundation for the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, Atlas provides a critical set of common services that help speed and simplify operations. The platform provides insights driven by rich identity context, access activity intelligence, and embedded AI technology to run identity security programs at a global scale.