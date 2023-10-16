How organizations can combat rising cloud costs with FinOps

When it comes to the cloud, many organizations prioritize speed over spend. In fact, spending on public cloud services is forecasted to grow 21.7% to a total of $597.3 billion in 2023, according to Gartner. How can organizations spend more efficiently and manage rising cloud costs, particularly in a tough market?

In this Help Net Security video, Matt Barker, Global Head of Cloud Native Services at Venafi, discusses ways organizations can combat rising cloud costs with FinOps. Not only can implementing FinOps help save money, but it can help companies become more efficient and agile with their software.