Navigating OT/IT convergence and securing ICS environments

Escalating threats to operational technology (OT) have prompted an increasing number of global enterprises to adopt sophisticated technologies and services to enhance the security of their assets.

In this Help Net Security video, Christopher Warner, Senior GRC-OT Security Consultant at GuidePoint Security, discusses securing the control systems environment, as well as creating a cybersecurity roadmap.

OT necessitates a systematic approach. Unique characteristics, such as the importance of safety and the critical nature of system uptime, make securing these devices much of a challenge.