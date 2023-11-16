Cyber insurance predictions for 2024

In this Help Net Security video, Dara Gibson, Senior Cyber Insurance Manager at Optiv, discusses cyber insurance and what we should expect to see in 2024:

Ransomware, BEC, and pixel privacy claims will remain at the forefront of cyber insurance claims

Cyber insurance sales will increase as fear of business impact continues to rise

Cyber insurance renewal premium rates will continue to increase in the double-digit range

The Federal Insurance Office’s decision on whether the federal program should expand for cyber catastrophic events will have a major impact on the cyber insurance industry