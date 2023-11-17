Transforming cybersecurity from reactive to proactive with attack path analysis

An attack path is important to prioritize potential risks in cloud environments. The attack path offers the ability to look at cloud environments from the attacker’s perspective.

With today’s general awareness and concerted effort toward cybersecurity, cybercriminals rarely find a single gaping loophole or a silver bullet through which an entire enterprise system is compromised. Instead, they often capitalize on a series of vulnerabilities that successively lead them to discover an exploitable path to confidential assets.

In this Help Net Security video, Howard Goodman, Technical Director at Skybox Security, discusses why attack path analysis is vital to a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and how understanding attack paths allows organizations to proactively identify vulnerabilities, prioritize remediation efforts, and implement effective security measures.