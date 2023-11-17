New infosec products of the week: November 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Devo Technology, Illumio, Kasada, Lacework, OneSpan, and ThreatModeler.

OneSpan DIGIPASS FX1 BIO protects against social engineering and account takeover attacks

OneSpan introduced its latest innovation to the Digipass Authenticators product line, with DIGIPASS FX1 BIO. This physical passkey with fingerprint scan empowers organizations to embrace passwordless authentication while providing security against social engineering and account takeover attacks. This latest addition to the workforce authentication market is designed to safeguard corporate data and applications for a dispersed workforce.

Lacework unifies code and cloud security

Lacework code security helps prevent security issues from getting into the wild by identifying them before code is deployed, and helps prioritize and fix issues faster, wherever they are found in the application lifecycle.

Illumio CloudSecure addresses attacks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Illumio CloudSecure identifies unnecessary traffic between applications and workloads across multi-cloud environments. Detailed context-based label descriptions of objects guides teams as they create policies, based on applications’ components and relationships.

Devo Collective Defense empowers security teams with community-driven threat intelligence

Collective Defense automatically aggregates alerts, investigations, and contained threats across the Devo user community. It provides users with a combination of up-to-date threat intelligence and pre-built content that helps security teams make data-driven decisions to effectively investigate threats and respond to attacks.

KasadaIQ for Fraud enables enterprises to predict and prevent account takeover

With Kasada’s visibility into non-traditional data sources and adversary communities, KasadaIQ for Fraud provides a capability to detect attacks before they happen and confirm threats that would otherwise go undetected.

ThreatModeler 7.0 brings AI to threat modeling

ThreatModeler 7.0 enables more consistent threat modeling with features such as intelligent embedded machine learning and AI, increased real-time collaboration, customizable risk analysis and a raft of enterprise-grade features for organizations with complex multi-tier environments and large developer and security teams.