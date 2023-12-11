Adapting cybersecurity for the quantum computing era
Researchers are exploring promising quantum computing applications across various domains, from cryptography and optimization problems to drug discovery and artificial intelligence.
The race to harness the power of quantum bits has sparked a wave of innovation and collaboration, bringing together experts from physics, computer science, and engineering to unlock the full potential of this groundbreaking technology.
Quantum computers, with their ability to perform complex calculations at speeds unattainable by classical counterparts, possess the potential to crack widely used encryption methods, posing a significant threat to the privacy and security of sensitive information.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts talk about quantum computing and its profound implications for data security.
Complete videos
- Carmi Bogot, VP Business Development at HUB Security, talks about the threat of quantum computing to sensitive data, and how confidential computing could be, at least, part of the answer.
- Vanesa Diaz, CEO at LuxQuanta, talks about how precautions must be taken ahead of this new quantum age, where cybersecurity solutions require significant attention and developments to ensure the protection and security of data.
- Denis Mandich, CTO at Qrypt, talks about quantum computing.
- Tommaso Gagliardoni, Global Practice Lead in Quantum Security at Kudelski Security, discusses quantum-based attacks.