Adapting cybersecurity for the quantum computing era

Researchers are exploring promising quantum computing applications across various domains, from cryptography and optimization problems to drug discovery and artificial intelligence.

The race to harness the power of quantum bits has sparked a wave of innovation and collaboration, bringing together experts from physics, computer science, and engineering to unlock the full potential of this groundbreaking technology.

Quantum computers, with their ability to perform complex calculations at speeds unattainable by classical counterparts, possess the potential to crack widely used encryption methods, posing a significant threat to the privacy and security of sensitive information.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts talk about quantum computing and its profound implications for data security.

Complete videos