Uncovering the hidden dangers of email-based attacks

Email-based attacks have evolved beyond traditional spam and phishing attempts. Cybercriminals now employ sophisticated tactics such as spear-phishing, whaling, and business email compromise (BEC), posing a significant threat to businesses of all sizes.

Email attacks can result in financial losses, reputational damage, and the compromise of sensitive information. The potential consequences underscore the need for a proactive and vigilant approach to email security.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts discuss various threats associated with email-based attacks.

Complete videos