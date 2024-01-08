Uncovering the hidden dangers of email-based attacks
Email-based attacks have evolved beyond traditional spam and phishing attempts. Cybercriminals now employ sophisticated tactics such as spear-phishing, whaling, and business email compromise (BEC), posing a significant threat to businesses of all sizes.
Email attacks can result in financial losses, reputational damage, and the compromise of sensitive information. The potential consequences underscore the need for a proactive and vigilant approach to email security.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts discuss various threats associated with email-based attacks.
Complete videos
- Chris Lehman, CEO at SafeGuard Cyber, talks about how adversaries are moving beyond email to attack companies through a wide range of digital communications platforms, including mobile messaging, collaboration (Slack, Teams, etc.), conferencing (Zoom), CRM and social media.
- Roger Kay, VP of Security Strategy, INKY, talks about how attackers impersonated reputable retail brands such as Amazon, Apple, and Paypal, to send out legitimate notifications from QuickBooks, an accounting software package used primarily by small business and midmarket customers who lack in-house expertise in finance and accounting.
- Crane Hassold, Director of Threat Intelligence at Abnormal Security, provides insight into the impact of multilingual BEC attacks.