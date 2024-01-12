Cyber budgets and the VC landscape in 2024
In this Help Net Security video, Marcus Bartram, General Partner at Telstra Ventures, discusses his 2024 cybersecurity predictions:
- The U.S. will be in a recession by Q4 2024, and tech companies will continue reducing their workforce. Still, VCs will be able to capitalize on these economic conditions, which create an opportunity for investment as prices remain depressed despite the immense technical talent in the market looking to create the next generation of disruptive companies.
- Cyber activity and regulation in the generative AI market will continue to drive opportunities for early-stage technology in this sector.
- Cyber budgets will stay flat for the next 12 to 24 months, so prioritization, analyzing costs at a granular level, and understanding risk trade-offs will all be critical.
- Cybercrime will be hyper-powered with LLM capabilities, so insurance is beginning to determine how to underwrite the risks from generative AI.