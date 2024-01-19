New infosec products of the week: January 19, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Living Security, Skopenow, Skyhigh Security, and Wing Security.

Skyhigh Security’s AI-driven DLP Assistant prevents critical data loss

Skyhigh Security’s AI-driven DLP Assistant, which supports queries in native languages of all countries across the world, gives users the ability to create, test, and validate custom data classifications, improving zero-day protection and preventing the loss of critical data.

Wing Security unveils automated protection against AI-SaaS risks

Wing Security unveils an automatic advanced approach to counter the evolving risks of Intellectual Property (IP) and data leakage into GenAI applications. This enhancement reflects Wing’s commitment to providing organizations with streamlined security operations, offering access to the largest SaaS database for actionable security insights and empowering them with comprehensive tools to maximize their SaaS potential.

Living Security Unify Power Insights identifies vulnerable members within an organization

Living Security announced Unify Power Insights, which combines intelligence across multiple identity management and security tools to pinpoint visibility into which members of the workforce are most vulnerable to phishing, account compromise, malware, data loss, and more.

Skopenow Grid detects the earliest signals of critical risks

Grid equips security, intelligence, and investigative teams worldwide with enhanced proactive threat intelligence capabilities, enabling real-time detection of risks to people, assets, and operations.

Adalanche: Open-source Active Directory ACL visualizer, explorer

Adalanche provides immediate insights into the permissions of users and groups within an Active Directory. It’s an effective open-source tool for visualizing and investigating potential account, machine, or domain takeovers.