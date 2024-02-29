Cryptojacking is no longer the sole focus of cloud attackers

As commercial adoption of cloud technologies continues, cloud-focused malware campaigns have increased in sophistication and number – a collective effort to safeguard both large and small enterprises is critical, according to Cado Security.

Docker remains the most frequently targeted for initial access

Security teams need to reassess their internal tools and approaches to ensure their ability to correctly identify, investigate, and respond to emerging cloud threats.

Attackers are increasingly targeting services, such as Docker, Redis, Kubernetes, and Jupyter, that require expert technical knowledge to exploit, different from what’s required for attacking generic Linux servers.

Although cloud-focused attackers aim to exploit various services typically deployed in cloud environments, Docker remains the most frequently targeted for initial access, with 90.65% of honeypot traffic when discounting SSH.

Identified malware campaigns, such as P2Pinfect, had a wide geographical distribution with nodes belonging to providers in China, the US, and Germany, which shows that regardless of where your infrastructure is located, it is still susceptible to Linux and cloud-focused attacks.

Attackers continue to exploit web-facing services in cloud environments

While cryptojacking is a legitimate and significant threat, Cado Security Labs has started to see a diversification in objectives displayed by recent Linux and cloud malware campaigns.

For example, with the discovery of new Linux variants of ransomware families, such as Abyss Locker, there is a worrying trend of ransomware on Linux and ESXi systems. Cloud and Linux infrastructure is now subject to a broader variety of attacks.

Attackers continue to exploit web-facing services in cloud environments to help them gain access to cloud environments and invest significant time into hunting for misconfigured deployments of these services.

Rust malware continues to increase as the language gains popularity in general software development and will also become increasingly popular in the malware community, with threat actors increasingly developing malicious payloads in Rust.

“We are very excited to deliver our half-yearly cloud threat findings report, which provides a detailed overview of significant discoveries made by the Cado Security Labs team over the last six months,” said Chris Doman, CTO of Cado Security. “With this report, we aim to help security professionals better understand how attackers exploit cloud-based technologies and, in turn, enable them to build a more robust internal security program.”