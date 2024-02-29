Kali Linux 2024.1 released: New tools, new look, new Kali Nethunter kernels

OffSec has released Kali Linux 2024.1, the latest version of its popular penetration testing and digital forensics platform.

The new version comes with new tools, a fresh look (themes, wallpapers and icons for Kali and Kali Purple), a new image viewer for the Gnome desktop and a usability enhancement to the Xfce desktop (the ability to copy one’s VPN IP address to the clipboard with just a click), and updates for the Kali NetHunter mobile pentesting platform (i.e., app).

New tools in Kali Linux 2024.1 and Kali NetHunter updates

The Kali (Linux) kernel has been bumped to version 6.6, and several new tools have been added:

Blue-hydra, a Bluetooth device discovery service

Opentaxii, a TAXII server Python implementation

Readpe – Command-line tools to manipulate Windows PE files

Snort, a libpcap-based packet sniffer/logger a flexible network intrusion detection system

“There has also been a tool submitted from the community which has been merged into Kali: Above, an invisible protocol sniffer for finding vulnerabilities in the network,” the maintainers added.

NetHunter Rootless works on Android 14, the capability to run a Bad Bluetooth HID attack has been added to NetHunter app (for both phones and smartwatches), and there are several new Kali NetHunter kernels (for Realme C15, TicWatch Pro 3, Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, and an updated one for Samsung Galaxy S9+).

Download Kali Linux 2024.1

Kali Linux 2024.1 can be downloaded or you can upgrade your existing installation to this version.

